Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 27-Feb. 3

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
Looking to fill your social calendar with big concerts this spring and summer? You’re in luck: Tickets for a wide variety of fairly significant Live Nation-promoted shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, including roots rock band Train (with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield) at PNC Music Pavilion on June 3; British heavy metal band Iron Maiden at PNC Music Pavilion on June 9; blues rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 16; Broadway star/pop singer Idina Menzel at CMCU Amphitheatre on July 21; and critically acclaimed tribute The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Belk Theater on Aug. 13. Planning ahead = good. www.livenation.com. – TJ
Crow for the Year of the Rooster at the Tet Festival at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4929 Sandy Porter Road, through Sunday. They’ll have lion dances, live music and Vietnamese food vendors 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 6-11 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; you pay for your food (mostly $3 to $15). – KP
Former Charlotte Ballet dancer David Ingram filmed volunteers from the community (some dancers, some not) doing choreographic phrases and will project the results – reportedly on balloons hanging at different levels – during a new piece in CB’s aptly-named “Innovative Works” at McBride-Bonnefoux Center for Dance, 701 N. Tryon St. The show runs through Feb. 18 and includes pieces by Mark Diamond, Sarah Hayes Harkins and Sasha Janes. charlotteballet.org. – LT
If you want a full weekend of innovation, postpone the ballet a day and spend Friday at “Brahms vs. Radiohead,” the Charlotte Symphony’s altsounds show. This one-time offering starts at 7:30 p.m. in Knight Theater; Steve Hackman conducts a mash-up of Radiohead’s “OK Computer” and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. charlottesymphony.org. – LT
Saturday
Meet Charlotte workout powerhouse Liz Hilliard, creator and owner of the Hilliard Studio Method, as she signs copies of her book, “Be Powerful,” 2-4 p.m. at Park Road Books. Hilliard and her daughter, Clary Hilliard Gray, have grown their brand to include a core-centric total-body workout studio, a line of branded workout apparel, and even a signature smoothie. – CB
Four new exhibitions open Saturday at the Gantt Center and we’ve been looking forward to them for months! First up, solo exhibition “Harlem Notes,” by up-and-coming contemporary painter Jordan Casteel, curated by Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels, another woman on the rise and director of the prestigious Jack Shainman Gallery. “The Future is Abstract” features four multidisciplinary artists: Rushern Baker, DeShawn Dumas, Torkwase Dyson, and Brenna Youngblood. Los Angeles artist Alison Saar has long been celebrated for hightlighting issues surrounding the African Cultural Diaspora. And “The Nature of Us” is a timely collection of sculptures exploring themes of motherhood and women’s roles. The Gantt is also presenting photographs by Zun Lee, whose work has been published in an array of national publications. – KS
What could be better than curling up with a dog and a good book? The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library system’s “Paws to Read” program is in full-force today, offering kids in grades K-5 the chance to read aloud to a certified therapy dog at several local library branches. (The idea is to boost kids’ reading skills and confidence.) Register online ahead of time (cmlibrary.org) for a 15-minute slot at one of these branches today: Mint Hill, Matthews, Steele Creek, Independence and South County. The program is offered frequently at multiple branches; check cmlibrary.org for other days and times. – CB
Nineteen cast members take the stage in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” but don’t panic: There should be room for you at The Unknown Brewery, 1327 S. Mint St. Citizens of the Universe will be there Jan. 26-Feb. 5 doing an adaptation of Douglas Adams’ comic tale about Arthur Dent, the last surviving human after the destruction of Earth. This troupe doesn’t let a small budget (or small space) interfere with big ambitions. citizensoftheuniverse.org. – LT
Sunday
The Western Carolina-based progressive bluegrass group Steep Canyon Rangers – known internationally as comedian Steve Martin’s backing band – had to reschedule its original Knight Theater concert due to snow two weeks ago, but fans didn’t have to wait long. Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder Willie Watson, who left that band in 2011 and embarked on a solo career, is the opening act. Show time is 7 p.m. www.blumenthalarts.org. – CD
Soup on Sunday is one of Charlotte’s coziest money-raisers: For $30, you get tastes of soups made by more than 25 restaurants; for $40, you get soup and a handmade pottery bowl. (Kids 7-12 eat for $10; 6 and younger eat free). You also get sweet tea, Carolina Artisan Bread and Nothing Bundt Cakes. The money raised goes to Hospice & Palliative Care. It’s 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Central Piedmont’s Phillip L. Van Every Culinary Arts Center, 425 N. Kings Drive. Get tickets at the door or call 704-335-4312. Details: www.hpccr.org. – KP
UNC Wilmington writing teacher Nina DeGramont talks about her literary mystery, “The Last September,” at noon on D.G. Martin’s North Carolina Bookwatch, UNC-TV. – DP
Notorious pro wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts makes a rare appearance at The Comedy Zone (900 NC Music Factory Blvd.) to share a lifetime of road stories, peer pranks and insider tales from wrestling’s wildest era. The show starts at 8 p.m. www.cltcomedyzone.com. – CD
Monday
Twenty-time Grammy-winning jazz guitarist Pat Metheny performs at 7:30 p.m. at Knight Theater (430 S. Tryon St.), accompanied by a carefully compiled international ensemble that includes Oscar-nominated “Birdman” composer and longtime collaborator Antonio Sanchez on drums, Malaysian/Australian bassist Linda Oh, and British pianist Gwilym Simcock. www.blumenthalarts.org. – CD
Tuesday
“The Blood of Emmett Till,” by award-winning writer Timothy B. Tyson, senior research scholar at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University and Visiting Professor of American Christianity and Southern Culture at Duke Divinity Schoool, due in book stores. - DP
Begorrah, olé, ya lyublyu vas, sto lat and put some maps on your taps: The ever-more-international version of “Riverdance” comes to Ovens Auditorium on its 20th anniversary tour with far more than the usual Irish step-dancers, though the women of the troupe have been given a new hard-shoe number. Expect the Russian ensemble, flanenco dancers and U.S. tappers to enliven the mix through Feb. 5. blumenthalarts.org. – LT
Wednesday
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey rolls its “Greatest Show on Earth” through Charlotte every year, but this year is both special and bittersweet for fans: After its nearly century-and-a-half-long run, the circus recently cited declining ticket sales in announcing plans to fold up its tents forever in May. As such, the eight performances it’ll host at uptown’s Spectrum Center between Wednesday and Sunday are your final chances to marvel at the acrobats, laugh at the clowns and ooh and aah over the creatures that animal-rights activists have been concerned about for decades. www.ringling.com. – TJ
