Watch a sculpture happen

Take a look at an art-world version of Mini-Me.
It’s a one-quarter-scale model of the the last kinetic sculpture made by internationally known artist Jean Tinguely, and it’s just been installed – painstakingly, over days – in the Bechtler Museum’s lobby.
You might already have run into the original work: It’s “Cascade,” and it lives in the Carillon building uptown (227 W. Trade St., where the Morton’s is).
Rotating and mobile parts, lights that work – even a fountain: Model-maker Gene Hopkins made each piece by hand, and that’s the starkest difference (OK, other than the shrinking of 40 feet to 10) between it and the original. Tinguely (say tang-guh-lee) found all of “Cascade” ’s parts.
Andreas Bechtler commissioned “Cascade” in 1989; Jean Tinguely had been a family friend for years and the Carillon had been developed by a Bechtler company. This was the sculptor’s last kinetic work; he died two years later. A show of Tinguely work is planned for later this year at the Bechtler: “Celebrating Jean Tinguely and ‘Santana’ ” will be on view May 12-Sept. 10, and will have sculptures both from the Bechtler collection and on loan.
Listen to Charlotte’s Andreas Bechtler talk about the original sculpture, here:
