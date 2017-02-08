What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
Where to go
The Gantt Center hosts monthly events called Gantt After Dark, and the Feb. 16 version – 6 to 10 p.m. – offers artist talks, live music, food, painting, drawing and short films. This is a great opportunity to also see the current exhibitions (“Jordan Casteel: Harlem Notes,” “Alison Saar: The Nature of Us,” and “The Future is Abstract”). We are particularly interested in checking out “Rough Cuts,” a monthly series that screens works-in-progress by local and regional filmmakers. Featured this time: short films by DaRemen J. and Will Jenkins. Although the overall event is free, advance registration is preferred and some of the activities require a small fee.
What to do
Sign up for an art class! Not only are you guaranteed to learn some new techniques, but art classes are also a great place to meet like-minded art enthusiasts. We suggest one of Clayworks’ beginning wheel courses, with several day or evening options beginning Feb. 21. Cost of $218 includes most materials for a six-session course. We also recommend The Light Factory’s Intro to Digital Photography classes, beginning March 8. TLF offers both daytime and evening classes to accommodate your busy schedule. Cost: $275 general/$220 members for a four-week program. Another interesting upcoming option: The Mint Museum’s four-session Introduction to Figure Drawing, beginning Feb. 15. Combining short gestural drawings with long pose sessions, you will hone your skills working with a live model. Cost: $120 general/$90 members. All classes require pre-registration.
