What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
What to do
Learn about one of the country’s foremost collections of Southern art, the Johnson Collection. Curator Dr. Erin Corrales-Diaz will give a sneak peek into the collection Feb. 22 at Elder Gallery. The event is part of the Charlotte Millennial Art Program’s offerings at the gallery.
Where to go
McColl Center for Art + Innovation hosts its annual Studio Party Feb. 25. This fundraiser is always one of the best of the year, featuring the Center's exhibitions as well as art for sale by a plethora of local alumni. This year, those include Felicia Van Bork, Sharon Dowell, Jeff Pender, Matt Steele, Terry Shipley Marek Ranis and more! Preview the work on the McColl Center’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Who to meet
Dive deeper into the collection at the Bechtler Museum with a lecture Feb. 25 by NYU art history professor Pepe Karmel. His talk will explore how the abstract art within the Bechtler's collection shows how mid-century art across the globe anticipated today’s international art movements.
