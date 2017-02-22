Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 24-March 2

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ Two modern dance concerts take local stages this weekend. This is the smaller one at Booth Playhouse at 8 p.m.: “Premiere,” in which Bodiography Contemporary Ballet Pittsburgh does works by its founder, prolific choreographer Maria Caruso, along with the smaller Charlotte Bodiography ensemble. – LT
Saturday
▪ ...and this is the larger: Twyla Tharp Dance does two of her works at Belk Theater at 8 p.m. to cap off an evening of lectures and exhibits about dance and nutrition. Tickets are just $10, thanks to Carolinas Healthcare System, except for a few priced at $20 in the best seats. – LT
▪ Want to touch a real live writer? You have three chances this day – 1-4 p.m. – at the Barnes & Nobles at Morrison Place, the Arboretum and Carolina Place, sponsored by the Charlotte Writers Club. Writers you may luck into include Ruth Moose, Ione O’Hara, Nancy Stancill, Sandy Hill, Gilda Syverson, Linda Vigen Phillips, Ann Campanella, Nancy LiPetri, Jack Hemphill and more. – DP
▪ R&B/hip-hop star Chris Brown had a rollercoaster of a week: He unveiled dates for his star-studded “The Party Tour” (also featuring rappers 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G), but also got slapped with a restraining order for allegedly issuing death threats to an ex-girlfriend. If legal woes don’t interfere, Brown will play Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Tuesday, April 4. We’re telling you now because tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com. – TJ
▪ Carolina Pro Musica brings us “Bach, Handel and Telemann” in a concert dubbed “Harmony of the Spheres or The Vault of Heaven” at 8 p.m. at Sharon Presbyterian Church. UNCC bass-baritone Carl DuPont makes his first appearance with the ensemble. – LT
Sunday
▪ Make a cooking day of it at Savory Spice Shop at Tremont Avenue and South Boulevard. First, the Spice Fundamentals class will cover cocoa 11-11:45 a.m., including three hot beverages, for $15. Then go take a nap and come back for a 4:30-5:30 p.m. class on soups, covering beef stew with bone broth, cumin carrot soup and smoky tomato soup with grilled cheese. That’s $20 and includes tastes and recipes. 980-225-5419. – KP
▪ Rutherfordton native and Vanderbilt University novelist Tony Earley (he’s the guy whose dreams are dotted with small N.C. mountain towns, complete with cafes), will be the guest on N.C. Bookwatch at noonon UNC-TV. No telling what the author of “Mr. Tall” and “Jim, the Boy” will say, but it will be interesting. – DP
Monday
▪ “A Concert for Kids, By Kids” has that title because Ernest Pereira and the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra will play selections ranging back to Bach and forward to Christopher Rouse, none too heavy but many seldom-heard (Massenet’s dance suite from “Le Cid,” for instance). It’s at 7:30 p.m. at Halton Theatre. – LT
Tuesday
▪ Rocco Whalen leads a powerhouse lineup for the Celebrity Chef series to benefit Feed the Children at Fahrenheit. Whalen is joined by Beard Award semifinalists Joe Kindred and Paul Verica, plus David Feimster, the executive chef at Fahrenheit Charlotte, plus Bob Peters of the Punch Room and Brett Buckingham of Fahrenheit on drinks. It starts with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner. Tickets are $150. Details: Email joe.allegro@feedthechildren.org or call Fahrenheit, 980-237-6718. – KP
▪ Anyone who ever wanted to be an astronaut as a kid will enjoy “An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly”; he’s the NASA astronaut who last March completed a historic 340 days aboard the International Space Station. During their mission, Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko participated in studies to inform a NASA program that hopes to put boots on Mars someday. Kelly, 52, will share life lessons, personal stories and insights gleaned from his record-setting experience at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts. Tickets are $45. – TJ
Thursday
▪ Help a farmer feed you at the Carolina Farm Trust Dinner, at Highland Avenue in Hickory. The $50 four-course dinner is served family style (with cocktails, red and white wine, if you’re that kind of family). Proceeds go to help farmer Jamie Swofford, and the menu features produce grown by Swofford and cooked by chef Sam Stachon. Details: 828-267-9800. – KP
▪ “Bootycandy” settles into the Mint Museum on Randolph Road, Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s next temporary home, through March 19. (There’s also a Pay What You Can night Feb. 28.) Robert O’Hara’s subversive comedy tells the story of a gay black man on an odyssey through his childhood home, his church, dive bars, motel rooms, even nursing homes. – LT
▪ Hear the secrets of award winners at the CharlotteFive Awards Party, 6-8 p.m. at Flight Beer Garden and Music Hall. The C5 Awards recognize 120 reader-favorite businesses, people and things in Charlotte, from breweries to donuts to thrift stores. Six people are slated to talk: Emily Breeze of STAX fitness; Brenda Ische of Amelie’s; Joey Hewell and Scott Lindsley of NoDa Company Store; and Lauren Levine and Ali Washburn of the Margarita Confessionals podcast. Cost is $10 and includes an appetizer buffet and one drink from the bar. Register at c5awardsparty.eventbrite.com. – JR
