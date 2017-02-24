What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
Where to go
Lately, between the many traveling shows and focus on heavy current events at our big arts organizations, we have been aching for a straightforward show of easy-to-love contemporary art. This was handed to us on a silver platter with the show “Jordan Casteel: Harlem Notes,” now on view at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. The young artist, born in 1989, offers meaningful portraits rendered with “an orchestra of color and texture, with the application of paint not unlike the caress of a familiar hand,” as the Gantt’s website puts it. The large canvases (many in the 72-inch range) offer a unique viewing experience to those who love paint, color, portraiture and a chronicling of time and place. (Bank of America cardholders can see the show for free through the “Museums on Us” program March 4-5.)
What to do
Arthur Brouthers’ abstract resin paintings will be on view in his first self-hosted reception at his new studio in uptown Charlotte. On March 3 (7-10 p.m.), the Charlotte artist welcomes visitors to see recent artworks, which include the addition of figural silhouettes to his fluid, abstract and resin coated surfaces. We admire Brouthers’ ability to consistently create new work and take on the administrative duties of representing and marketing his work (not an easy pairing).
