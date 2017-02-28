Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 3-9

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ Pillars of fire from the sky, kids brought back to life – the Old Testament can read like an action movie, and Felix Mendelssohn put that into music in his oratorio “Elijah.” Guest conductor Giancarlo Guerrero of the Nashville Symphony joins the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Belk Theater. – LT
▪ A closeted preacher’s kid, a guy coming off another drug possession charge, a brash transgender escort and a woman whose secrets threaten childhood friendships come together in “A Walk in My Shoes,” an incendiary play by Jermaine Nakia Lee that includes hip-hop, r&b, gospel, poetry and choreography. It’s in the Attic Theatre of Little Rock Community Development Center, 401 N. McDowell St., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3. Pay what you can. – LT
▪ Steve-O, who gained fame last decade on TV and film by performing painfully hilarious (and hilariously painful) stunts for MTV’s “Jackass,” is at The Comedy Zone for 7:30 and 9:45 shows. He’ll also perform twice on Saturday. – TJ
Saturday
▪ One of the more unconventional fashion shows of the year, Condom Couture comes to the Neighborhood Theater, with local designers using colored condoms to create original fashion designs. It’s a benefit for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, hosted by Donna Scott, with Mike Watson as auctioneer; the pieces go to highest bidders (last year’s most pricy topped $1,000) after the show. Doors open at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $25; tickets at the door are $35. www.condomcoutureclt.com. – CB
▪ R.I.C.’s Market is a dream for the Roots in the Community Foundation, an effort to get access to fresh food in areas that struggle with food insecurity. They’re holding a fundraiser called Slice n Dice, with community teams competing to prepare three meals on the daily budget of a low-income family. Tickets are $75; if you want to come as a cooking team, it’s $50. Details: 313-310-1733. – KP
▪ Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss through Seuss-inspired activities and a reading of “Horton Hatches an Egg” 2-3 p.m. in the Spangler Library in the Imaginon: Joe and Joan Martin Center. Details: 704-416-4630. – CB
▪ Learn about the role of women in the antebellum South during the specialty “More Than a Woman” tour at the Reed Gold Mine, 1-2 p.m. every Saturday in March. The tour focuses on how women (such as Sarah Kaiser Reed, wife of John Reed) lived inside and outside the homestead, and what that patriarchal society expected of them. Admission is $2. 704-721-4653.
Sunday
▪ “In Search of Israeli Cuisine,” the documentary featuring chef Michael Solomonov of Philadelphia’s restaurant Zahav, is already a big draw at the 13th Annual Charlotte Jewish Film Festival. The 5:30 showing is sold out, but tickets are still available for 7 p.m. at the Regal Ballantyne Village Stadium Theaters. It’s followed by food from YAFO. Details: www.charlottejewishfilm.com. – KP
▪ Several of the South End club’s regular acts – including Beyond the Fade, Auxilia, Beyond the Broken, and A Graceful Regret – bid adieu to Amos’ Southend, which is closing after 17 years in its current location. “The Last Show” starts at 4 p.m.; tickets are $10-$15. Also: Popular tribute bands Appetite for Destruction and Badfish will play on Friday and Saturday night, respectively. – CD
Tuesday
▪ If you like novels set in Charlotte (and Chapel Hill and the N.C. mountains and Sullivans Island, S.C.), you’ll want to hear Charlotte’s own Phillip Lewis talk about his debut novel, “The Barrowfields,” a coming-of-age tale about a young man who grows out of the dark and into the light. Hear him at 7 p.m. at Park Road Books. Free. – DP
▪ “The Bodyguard” stars Deborah Cox as the r&b singer whose life has been threatened; she falls in love with the guy protecting her, all the while belting the Oscar-nominated music Whitney Houston made famous in the 1992 film. The Broadway Lights tour begins in Belk Theater and runs through March 12. – LT
▪ Boston Baroque and concertmaster Christina Day Martinson will perform all of Heinrich Biber’s complex “Mystery Sonatas” – also called the “Rosary Sonatas,” because the titles of this 17th-century set connect to the Christian rosary – at Bechtler Museum of Modern Art at noon and 6 p.m. LT
Wednesday
▪ LOOM Co-Working is a fairly new venue in the area, serving as an alternative art gallery. It’s in Fort Mill, and while we haven’t been there yet, we’re definitely interested in learning more. A great opportunity to see the space – and some art of course – would be 6-8 p.m., during the closing reception for Marge Loudon Moody’s exhibition, “New Work.” Moody is a professor of fine arts at Winthrop University, known for her abstract, often landscape-based collages and paintings. Moody has been a solid part of the region’s art community for more than 30 years so let’s show her some love, especially with her impending retirement on the horizon. – LN
▪ Young the Giant has retained its radio popularity as few young alternative bands can. Over the course of three albums – the latest being 2016’s “Home of the Strange” – it’s clocked eight Top 40 alternative and rock singles with a sound that balances vocalist Sameer Gahdia’s swelling emotion, flowery pop and heavier rock. You can catch the California band at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore. Tickets are $27.50 at www.livenation.com. – CD
Thursday
▪ If your thing is book collecting, mystery and a love story all in one great yarn, you’ll want to hear Winston-Salem’s David Lovett talk about his latest novel, “The Lost Book of the Holy Grail,” at 7 p.m. at Park Road Books. Kirkus Review compares the novel to the “best of Masterpiece Theater.” Free. – DP
▪ RockSalt doesn’t just serve seafood: Tonight’s Pig and Pinot dinner is a four-course, five-wine dinner focusing on pork from Middle Ground Farm in Monroe and Oregon pinot noirs. Seating is limited, and tickets are $65. 704-503-9945. – KP
Coming up March 11
▪ With an event this large, “crawl” may be the key word: The 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, put on by Rich & Bennett, claims to be the world’s largest. Even Tim Herlihy, the toastmaster of Tullamore Dew, is coming. Check-in is from noon to 3 p.m. March 11 at 219 E. 7th St. (across from the 7th Street Public Market). That’s where you get your T-shirt, mandatory for free entrance into the bars on the list. It costs $20 and you can pay in advance until March 10. Details: www.richandbennett.com. – KP
