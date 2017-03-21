What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
Where to go
At the Mint Museum Randolph’s “The Wyeths: Three Generations, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” you’ll see works by the three more-well-known Wyeths: N.C. Wyeth (1882-1945), his son Andrew Wyeth (1917-2009), and Andrew’s son, Jamie (born in 1946) – along with works by the lesser-known Henriette (1907-1997), daughter of Andrew. The exhibition also includes works by Henriette’s husband, Peter Hurd. All of the artists present detailed, realistic scenes of American life – landscapes, portraits, and still lifes. The exhibition, with more than 50 works, is on view through Aug. 13. Want to see more? In conjunction with the Mint’s exhibition, Jerald Melberg Gallery presents “The Wyeth Family” – featuring landscapes and portraits in acrylic, gouache, oil, graphite and watercolor by N.C., Andrew and Jamie – through May 6.
Where to go
Works by Tom Stanley spanning several decades are currently on view at If Art Gallery in Columbia. Stanley, chair of the art department at Winthrop University, has been a critical part of the Carolinas art community for many years – as an artist, curator, educator and administrator. His work has been widely exhibited throughout the Southeast, as well as internationally in Berlin, Paris and Lausanne, Switzerland. Stanley has also created several public art projects in the Carolinas. “Drawing in Paint” offers work from 1992-2017, and much of the imagery is drawn from Stanley’s environment, including houses, ships, boats and words. His works are often graphic, employing hard-edged mechanical drawing techniques, along with, at times, expressive backgrounds and gestural, sgraffito (incised) marks. The exhibition is on view through April 22, with an artist talk at 2 p.m. April 8. Read more about Stanley on the HappeningsCLT blog.
Comments