Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 24-30

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ Selected scenes from the stage play by Rebecca Gilman, based on Carson McCullers’ “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” at 8 p.m. at the Frock Shop. Also Saturday and Sunday. Donations appreciated. – DP
▪ Music director Christopher Warren-Green has imported talented soloists from his London Chamber Orchestra to play with the Charlotte Symphony. Next up: Gordon Hunt for Richard Strauss’ Oboe Concerto, which joins Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7 and Thomas Ades’ overture to “The Tempest” March 24-25 at Belk Theater. – LT
▪ Christopher Paul Curtis’ novel “Bud, Not Buddy,” a Newbery-winner about an African-American youth exploring the heritage of his family and jazz in the 1930s, has become a play by Reginald André Jackson. Children’s Theatre of Charlotte does it, through April 9. – LT
Saturday
▪ Fancy yourself a food critic? Charlotte’s inaugural Wing Fest takes place 2-8 p.m. at Rooftop 210 uptown. You’re the judge, as Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Carolina Ale House, Blackfinn Ameripub, Whisky River, Libretto’s Pizzeria, StrikeCity, Coaltrane’s Char Grill, Pint Central, Bisonte Pizza Company and Seoul Food Meat Company compete for the title of best, hottest and most unique wings. Tickets include 12 wing tastings, beer samples and a chance to catch the wing-eating contest at 7 p.m. $25-$30 ($12 for kids with purchase of adult ticket). – CD
▪ How often do you get to eat pork shank and do someone’s heart good? The HeartBright Foundation vintner dinner at Bonterra is a $135, five-course dinner featuring Switchback Ridge wines and Carolinas-focused ingredients cooked by chef Blake Hartwick. It raises money for the HeartBright Foundation, a local charity that provides healthful lifestyle education and preventative cardiology programs in low-income communities. Tickets: 704-373-3002. – KP
▪ Break out your parachute pants and high-top fades as Doug E. Fresh, Whodini, Al B. Sure, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Force MDs, Cherrelle and Hi-Five take you on a trip down hip-hop and R&B’s memory lane with the Back 2 the ’80s concert at Ovens Auditorium. Expect one hit after another (from “Night and Day” to “Freaks Come Out At Night”) from this stacked bill. 8 p.m. – CD
▪ Head to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art for a talk by Alf Ward, called “Stars of Start Points.” The focus: Young visionaries whose innovations and inventions have had dramatic, worldwide effect. (The talk, 2-3:30 p.m., is part of the Bechtler’s Young Visionaries programming.) Ward, a British native, taught for more than 40 years in the U.K. and U.S. (including at Winthrop 1989-2006) and designed silver pieces for the Royal Family and the Royal Air Force, among others. Knowing Ward, this talk will be chock full of fascinating facts, comical personal anecdotes, and beautiful, inspiring designs. Talk is free for BYV members, $5 for non-members. RSVP online or at (704) 353-9207. – LN
▪ Celebrate spring during Peter Rabbit's Garden Adventure 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. You'll meet Peter Rabbit and his family and enjoy activities including crafts, face painting, lunch or snacks and beverages. Mrs. Rabbit will read the story of Peter Rabbit. Additional Peter Rabbit-themed activities, such as card-making, a Mad Hatter Tea Party and family portraits are also available with reservation and additional cost. dsbg.org for details and pricing. – CB
▪ Explore Native American pottery making, storytelling, drumming, dancing and singing during the Schiele Museum of History's American Indian Festival, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors will play games, try Native American lifestyle skills and explore native crafts. schielemuseum.org – CB
▪ For more than 50 years, Lovie delivered babies to mostly poor mothers in Eastern North Carolina. Meet Lisa Yarger from 2-4 p.m. at Park Road Books as she tells Lovie’s story in “Lovie: The Story of a Southern Midwife and an Unlikely Friendship.” – DP
Sunday
▪ Pig pickings are nice, but for a true Carolinas experience, you need to hit an oyster roast. Historic Rosedale is doing it the real way from 2-5 p.m., with the oysters spread over over hot coals and served up with craft beer, live music and sides including Lowcountry-style potatoes, onion and sausage. Reservations are required and tickets are $50. Reservations: 704-335-0325. – KP
Monday
▪ Novelist Sue Miller, Davidson College’s McGee Professor of Creative Writing and author of “The Good Mother” and “While I Was Gone,” will give a free public reading at the Carolina Inn on Main Street in Davidson at 4:30 p.m. – DP
Thursday
▪ The Flaming Lips’ 16th studio album, “Oczy Mlody,” strikes a balance between the band’s best-known albums – 1999’s “The Soft Bulletin” and “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” – and its moody, psychedelic trips of late. Alas, the Lips are at their best onstage, where even the most jaded indie rocker can get swept up in the weirdness and camaraderie. You’ll get your chance at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore. – CD
▪ The uninspiring title “Musical Collaboration and Water Cooperation” hides an inspiring 7 p.m. event at Batte Center on the Wingate University campus. This combination lecture/concert from The Nile Project gathers musicians from the 11 Nile River bsin countries; this collective gets audiences to explore the world’s longest river and approaches to its environmental problems. – LT
▪ Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte pops up March 30-April 15 at Queens University's Hadley Theater (2132 Radcliffe Ave.) with “Stupid F------ Bird,” a comedy by Aaron Posner “sort of adapted from ‘The Seagull’ by Anton Chekhov” (but with a Hollywood influence). James Sugg gives voice to the characters’ internal processes through original songs. – LT
