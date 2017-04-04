What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
What to do
Have you ever wondered about the financial benefits and challenges of the art market? The Young Affiliates of the Mint are hosting a program April 12 called “Investing in Art.” Dick McCracken, president of the Mint’s Founders Circle, will share his personal experiences of collecting and you will also be able to peruse the museum’s permanent exhibitions. Tickets are required for this event, and at only $10, we say that’s a wise investment!
What to see
Always full of high quality events, CPCC’s Sensoria is also a great time to check out the work in their Ross and Pease galleries. This year the visual art offerings include a multi-disciplinary exhibition: “We See Heaven Upside Down,” by artists MyLoan Dinh and Lee Baumgarten. Artist talks and a performance by Moving Poets, followed by an opening reception, will be April 6. Also at Sensoria, be sure to check out the responsive works by CPCC students.
Comments