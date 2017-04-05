Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 7-13

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ Fill your glass for National Beer Day: Stoke at the Marriott City Center will have $3 draft beers all day, including 20 taps devoted to small and local breweries. They’ll also feature small-production exclusives and Charlotte premieres. – KP
▪ Hodges Taylor is christening their new space with the intricate, complex and overwhelmingly beautiful work of Winston Salem artist Elizabeth Alexander, and the opening of “I May Not Be A Lion” is 6-8 p.m. Friday. Using a plethora of different materials, Alexander deconstructs and reconstructs objects in an extremely detailed and decorative Baroque style, challenging the viewer’s notions of symbols of wealth, femininity and domestic life. (An artist talk May 20 will be moderated by Annie Carlano, senior curator of craft, design and fashion at the Mint Museum, and some of Alexander’s porcelain work will be on display at the Mint beginning April 22 in its upcoming “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now.” – KS
▪ Mika Singh is known for racy music videos and prolific playback in his home country of India and, apparently, by the president here (Singh was invited to a pre-inauguration dinner organized by Donald Trump in January). The Bollywood star will perform his pop for American fans at an 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium concert. – TJ
▪ The Charlotte Symphony takes on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Rossini’s La Cenerentola Overture and Prokofiev’s Cinderella Suite No. 1, with Christopher Warren-Green conducting and Andrew Von Oeyen on piano. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Belk Theater. – TJ
Saturday
▪ Beat the Easter bunny to it with an early Easter egg hunt at Historic Rosedale. Hurry: The 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. events are full, although there were openings for the noon hunt when we checked. $10 per child (adults are free this time); bring your own basket. Reservations: www.historicrosedale.org or 704-335-0325. – KP
▪ After 13 years chasing a career in Nashville, Texas native Bonnie Bishop was ready to hang it up until connecting with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, who helped elevate Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton to “It” status. His suggestion? Tap into Bishop’s blues side. Her latest album, “Ain’t Who I Was,” is a soulful revelation of renewal and reinvention. She plays the Evening Muse at 8 p.m. – CD
▪ Enrich body and soul at Wanderlust 108, which returns to Romare Bearden Park with the billing of the world’s only “mindful triathlon.” The three legs of the event? A five-kilometer run (or walk), an outdoor 90-minute yoga class, and a guided meditation. There’ll also be music, artisanal vendors, local foods and more during the event, which runs from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thousands are expected to attend. Details: www.wanderlust.com. – TJ
Sunday
▪ “Order/Fire,” the documentary series focusing on Charlotte chefs, used the long-distance lens for a new episode featuring Sam Jones, the pitmaster of Sam Jones BBQ in Greenville, N.C., and the Skylight Inn in Ayden. Yes, Jones will bring a pig cooked for the event at Free Range Brewing. Barbecue is first come, first served after the film. It starts at noon with a social hour, followed by the film at 1 p.m. Barbecue is free, although a $10 donation is suggested (proceeds go to the Community Culinary School of Charlotte.) – KP
▪ Having wrapped the successful Floetry reunion, British soul singer Marsha Ambrosius teams with Eric Benet – a fellow Grammy nominee and purveyor of grown and sexy R&B – on what they’ve dubbed the M.E. Tour, which stops at The Fillmore at 8 p.m. Benet’s seventh studio album graced the R&B Top Ten in October; Ambrosius had her first child in December, but promises fans an already-completed new album will be released this year. – CD
Tuesday
▪ A sardonic singer with gender issues and surgical problems belts out his story in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” the 2014 Tony-winner for musical revival. It’s at Belk Theater for eight shows through April 16. – LT
