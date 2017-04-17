Mint president/CEO to leave museum

Kathleen Jameson is leaving her position as the Mint Museum’s president and CEO after a seven-year tenure, the Mint announced Monday afternoon.
Her last day will be June 30.
“The Mint is most appreciative of Dr. Jameson’s strategic leadership in an especially difficult economic environment during the last seven years,” said Weston Andress, chairman of the museum’s board of trustees. “She is a leading voice for the arts and leaves the Mint in a strong position to move forward. We would like to thank Kathleen for her years of service.”
The museum’s board will announce an interim president and launch a search for her permanent replacement in the coming weeks, according to a Mint press release.
Jameson, 48, joined the Mint in 2010 from the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. She assisted with the opening of the Mint Museum Uptown, a 145,000-square-foot facility that is now part of the Levine Center for the Arts, and with the revitalization of the original Mint on Randolph Road.
When Jameson was hired, succeeding Phil Kline, she told the Observer: “I'd like to see the Mint building a collection meaningful to the community. Museums are meant to serve the community and make them a relevant part of our lives.”
