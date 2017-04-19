Local Arts

What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts? | April 23-29

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).

For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.

What to do

Attend the April 25 “Artivism,” a talk focused on art for social change, at the Levine Museum for the New South. Speakers/groups include Rosalia Torres-Weiner (muralist and mobile art studio), Alvin Jacobs Jr. (photographer), Sycamore Project (dance), LaLa Specific (spoken word and hip hop), and Hannah Barnhardt (artist). The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. RSVP recommended.

Where to go

Adrian Rhodes’ exhibition “Swarm is on view at the York County Arts Council through April 30, and you can join the artist for a closing reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 27. Rhodes is a native of South Carolina, and received bachelor and masters of fine arts degrees from Winthrop University. She has exhibited her work throughout the Carolinas. This exhibition, like much of her work, utilizes printmaking and collage techniques to reflect on the collective sense of nostalgia and the yearning associated with generational memory.

