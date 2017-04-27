This Charlotte Wall was built one good deed at a time

A wall is going up in Charlotte — one that organizers hope will bring people together, not separate them.
About Face Charlotte, an organization on a mission to tell the stories of Charlotte’s homeless residents, will unveil a “Wall of Compassion” that celebrates thousands of acts of kindness in and around Charlotte Thursday night at Grace AME Zion Church.
Photographer and cinematographer Scott Gardner, an artist in residence at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation, described the project, which started before Christmas: About Face distributed nearly 2,500 cardboard boxes to schools, churches, synagogues, businesses, families and individuals. Inside each “Blessing Box” were 100 strips of colored paper and a pen. When a person performed an act of kindness, no matter how small, they were to document it on one of the strips and put it in the box. When all 100 strips were used, the box would be returned to About Face Charlotte for art projects to be constructed around town. (The boxes link together like Legos.)
The Blessing Boxes are a way to “create a visible community of kindness,” said Dana Endsley, an artist and activist with About Face Charlotte.
Endsley came up with the idea after the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. She was in Austin at the time, and saw images on TV of her city burning. Endsley wanted to show Charlotte’s compassionate and caring side. She awoke one morning with the idea, what she calls a “divine download”: Why not a wall that brings people together, unlike the proposed wall along the Mexico border?
Building the Wall
Historic Grace AME Zion Church is the perfect venue for the unveiling, Gardner said. “You can feel the goodness that’s been in that building for 120 years.”
The Wall of Compassion stands 8 feet tall and 50 feet long. That’s about half the Blessing Boxes, Gardner said. The wall will grow as more boxes are returned.
A 20- by 20-foot banner will showcase some of the more touching acts of kindness. Three to four volunteers spend a couple of hours a day going through the tens of thousands of notes, he said. And though it may seem tedious work, Gardner said, it’s almost therapeutic reading about the nice things people have done for each other — from opening doors for others to donating money to keep a family from being evicted.
“It’s like filling up your bathtub with goodness and soaking in it for an hour – an hour of reading about the goodness of humanity.”
Ten portraits of homeless people who shared their stories with Gardner will encircle the wall. An audio track with snippets of conversations from the 10 subjects will play in the background. About Face Charlotte has been telling stories of Charlotte’s invisible people for about 18 months, said Gardner, who co-founded the organization with Hannah Blanton.
A profound thing happens when you listen to someone without judgment, said Gardner. Once you know their story, “there’s no way you could be hating on somebody.”
More to come
The installation will move to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center May 5 and to Romare Bearden Park June 9 as part of an event with the Charlotte Symphony. A community art-making event is slated for the end of June. Where the wall will end up is as yet unknown.
There are new ideas and more to come.
“This isn’t the warm-up,” Gardner said. “We are attempting to be an organization that continues to tell these stories and offers new ways of getting the community involved, getting to know each other and engaging with each other with kindness and compassion.”
About Face Charlotte wants to take small steps over the course of 10 years and slowly transform the cultural landscape of Charlotte. “Real change is slow change,” Gardner said. “We’re not trying to be viral, the hot thing of the moment. We’re in it for the long haul — definitely.”
Unveiling
About Face Charlotte will unveil its Wall of Compassion as part of the Uptown Crawl, 6-9 p.m. April 27 at Grace AME Zion Church, 921 S. Brevard St. Valet parking at Hyatt Place, 222 S. Caldwell St., for $8 instead of the usual $10.
