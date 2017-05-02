What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
What to do
SOCO Gallery will open a solo exhibition of photographs by Linda Foard Roberts 6-8 p.m. May 10. This excites us for a number of reasons, primarily because her photography is beautiful, but also because she hasn’t had representation in the region for quite some time. Her spiritually charged black and white photographs of family members and organic objects are some of the more soulful works you’ll encounter. (Listen to her talk about some of her work here.) The exhibition will present works from five different series taken over the last decade, all chronicled in a newly published monograph by Radius Books.
Who to meet
Painter Kirk Fanelly has flown under the radar in the 17 years he has lived in Charlotte, but his work is no less fascinating for it. He is an artist’s artist, with commissions from Eric Fischl and April Gornik, Dave Eggers, and even Brad Thomas under his belt. Although he considers himself a painter, he now renders representational scenes with cut and inlaid paper. Find a recent interview with him on the Happenings blog.
