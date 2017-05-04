Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 4-11

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ Whether it’s fans hurling themselves off the balcony at an NYC show, stepping out with Kylie Jenner or charting his first No. 1 album with “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” Houston rapper Travis Scott has arrived. Fellow Texan Khalid – a rising R&B singer who made his late-night TV debut backed by the Roots recently – opens Scott’s 8 p.m. show at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. – CD
▪ Just in case you needed any encouragement to have tequila on a Friday night, there’s a holiday this month made for it: Cinco de Mayo. Looking for the city’s best margarita to say cheers to Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla? Head to Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, Vida Cantina, Ru Ru’s Tacos & Tequila, Comida or The Tipsy Burro. Craving Charlotte’s top tacos to toast our south-of-the-border neighbors? Snag a seat at Sabor Latin Street Grill, Three Amigos, Tacos el Nevado, Cabo Fish Taco or Bakersfield. – SC
▪ The producers of the bestselling magic show The Illusionists have teamed up with award-winning puppeteers to create “Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus,” featuring dangerous and unique family-friendly acts from around the globe, accompanied by an African elephant. Its six-night run at Knight Theater concludes this weekend with performances at 2 and 8 p.m., then two final shows on Sunday. – TJ
▪ Charlotte rocker Hope Nicholls and her band It’s Snakes! open an afternoon of live music at Midwood Maynia, Plaza Midwood’s annual spring event, through Saturday, complete with home and garden tour. Historian Dr. Tom Hanchett will educate listeners on Plaza Midwood history and the “salad bowl suburb” of Central Avenue; info at plazamidwood.org.
▪ Goodyear Arts has become the region’s go-to place for progressive, forward thinking art, writing, and performance, and also a great resource for artists in need of studio space. This night, 8 p.m. to midnight, it hosts its first big fundraising event, billed as an “immersive high school prom experience.” Proceeds will go towards up fitting their new donated space in Camp North End; tickets start at $50. http://goodyeararts.com/index.php/hours-and-events/ – GC
Saturday
▪ Just when you thought Little Sugar Greenway couldn’t get any more beautiful this season, it’s time for the annual Kings Drive Art Walk. The two-day arts event features fine and emerging artists along the greenway between East Morehead and the Pearle Park Way Bridge. (Pro tips: Park at the Metropolitan, grab brunch on the patio at Vivace, and wander down the greenway to peruse the art.) Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Location: 600 S. Kings Drive. – SC
▪ With Albert-George Schram conducting, The Charlotte Symphony is re-creating music from more than a dozen Pixar films – from 1995’s “Toy Story” to last year’s “Finding Dory” – while montages of memorable clips from the movies play on a big screen behind it. Showtimes are 2:30 and 8 p.m. – TJ
Celebrate Derby day
▪ Fellas, don your pastel seersuckers, and ladies, top your spring best with a wide-brimmed hat: It’s a great day for a Kentucky Derby watch party. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House continues its 10th anniversary celebration with a Derby party, when customers can sip on $10 mint juleps, Manhattans, and old fashioneds and win prizes for best hat or bowtie Down at The Ballantyne’s Gallery Bar, derby specials include $8 Woodford Reserve mint juleps. NBC’s coverage runs 2:30-7:20 p.m. (post time for the derby is 6:34). – CD
▪ The fifth annual Charlotte Food Fight from 3-8 p.m. at Stumptown Park in Matthews pits 20 food trucks vying for the title of best dish. You get to vote for your favorites and the money goes to Different Heroes, a local nonprofit, and to Cloister Honey’s plan to build a community and educational facility, The Hiveaway. – KP
▪ Feel like a day trip? Mount Airy, a two-hour drive north of Charlotte on I-77, celebrates the Yadkin Valley grape season with the Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival, with barbecue from 13 Bones, plus 17 wineries and four N.C. breweries. Tickets and details: www.budbreakfestival.com. – KP
▪ Gene Briggs of Blue Restaurant and Bar will make his own tribute to James Beard, the dean of American cookery, with a class featuring Beard’s recipes from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The class is $44.95; call 704-927-2583. – KP
Monday
▪ Of L.A.’s founding punk bands, X is the last one standing. Employing an extra player, original members John Doe, Exene Cervenka, Billy Zoom and D. J. Bonebrake are celebrating its 40th anniversary and at 8 p.m. at Neighborhood Theatre plan to dive into songs they rarely, if ever, played live. – CD
▪ Expect complexity as the Choral Arts Society of Davidson and a full orchestra take on “A Sea Symphony,” the first and longest of Vaughn Williams’. A four-part chorus with soprano and baritone soloists and poetry from Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” result in what director Dr. Chris Gilliam hopes will leave its audience “very nearly smelling the salt and seaweed.” Tickets: www.davidson.edu/the-arts/ticket-office.
Wednesday
▪ Superstar siblings Julianne and Derek Hough – best known for making B- and C-List celebs look more talented than they deserve to on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” – bring their “Move – Beyond – Live On Tour” show to Ovens Auditorium. They’ll dance (of course) all kinds of styles, but they’ll also sing: Derek will reportedly cover “El Tango de Roxanne” from “Moulin Rogue” and Julianne will perform “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.” – TJ
Thursday
▪ “A Colonial Gem,” 6-8:30 p.m., is the Charlotte Museum of History’s celebration of the Hezekiah Alexander House, “the colonial gem in Charlotte’s crown.” The evening has a Scottish theme, including bagpipers and a tasting of Scotch whiskys. Tickets are $75 at charlottemuseum.org.– KP
