What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Where to go
The Uptown Art Crawl may be taking a month off, but there are still great art things happening uptown: This month SOZO Gallery welcomes Queens, N.Y., artist Winnie Sidarta Abron. Abron’s work is a combination of painting and collage that is “manifested in contemplation of metaphysical ideas of an ideal image.” We hope to hear the artist unpack this statement and more at her artist talk at 7:30 p.m. May 19 at the gallery.
Who to meet
Come and meet our newest Carolina Art Crush, Elizabeth Alexander, at her artist talk at 10:30 a.m. May 20 at Hodges Taylor Gallery, moderated by the Mint Museum’s senior curator of craft, design and fashion, Annie Carlano. Alexander’s work feels distinctly feminine, but most certainly questions the societal definitions of what is Feminine.
Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
