What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

What to do
See work by Anne Austin Pierce and Brian T. Leahy, a Davidson College grad, in a new exhibition at the New Gallery of Modern Art. Pierce creates eye-catching, organic, mixed-media works of paper, acrylic and ink heavy with rich color. Leahy's work contrasts with its simplicity; small sections of lightly patterned paper are adhered to canvas, sometimes layered under pencil or acrylic drawings. For the exhibition, he'll create a 3D paper installation on one of the gallery's walls. Leahy will have a public conversation with Jessica Moss from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 15.
Where to go
Native North Carolinian Lee Hall was a renowned Abstract Expressionist whose work extended to a decade as president of the Rhode Island School of Design. Her muses were the American and Mediterranean landscapes. “Lee Hall: A Memorial Exhibition” opens July 22 at the Jerald Melberg Gallery, showing the last abstract landscape paintings the artist created before her passing in April at the age of 82. Exhibition on view through September 9.
Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
