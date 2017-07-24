Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 27-Aug. 3

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ “Of Women By Women” – images of female subjects made by female photographers throughout the South – is at The Light Factory now; head there at 6 p.m. to hear about it from the founder of the Do Good Fund. That’s a public charity in Columbus, Ga., working to build a collection of museum-quality Southern photography. That collection includes more than 400 photographs, so The Light Factory narrowed its focus for this exhibition. We’re curious about founder Alan Rothschild and what he will have to say: He’s a lawyer by day, who focuses on estate planning, taxation, business law and – you may have guessed – guidance on charitable giving. – LN
Comments