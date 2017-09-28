Bored with CLT entertainment possibilities? Here’s 1 Antidote

You can examine the new brain science around live performance by taking yours for a spin this week, free.

Think jazz. Think poetry. Now stop thinking and just be there Oct. 6 for “The Antidote.” This, says Ghost Trees’ saxophonist Brent Bagwell, is the latest shot at his “long-held belief that jazz is a gospel best spread one convert at a time, in person, face to face... Each performance is a new thing, a living thing (and) there’s so much to see. And watching people play, watching the interplay – especially with challenging music – is very rewarding... I know, too, that the same is true about poetry. All of the poets on this series are good readers and understand that crucial difference between work that lives on the page and work that lives in the air, even when it often does both.”

Nationally known poet/author Nathaniel Mackey will be part of the first “Antidote.” STUART RAMSON AP file photo

He knows this about poetry (at least partly, presumably) because he’s married to poet/artist/educator/etc. Amy Bagwell, who is a co-Antidote organizer, serving as poet and poet wrangler. The lineups will likely impress those familiar with the forms – but they’re designed with a nod to the local and to the neophyte, too.

The series offers up five sets of the two art forms, alternating, at Petra’s in Plaza Midwood. (It continues Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.)

Ghost Trees will kick off each evening with a short jazz set and an invocation.

Oct. 6, local poet Justin Evans (also of experimental podcast Mystery Meat; and he does multimedia installations, too) is next, then trumpeter Jacob Wick.

Nationally known Nathaniel Mackey (National Book Award winner, Guggenheim Fellow) comes into town from Duke for a reading, in the fourth slot. Free jazz trio Ballister wraps up.

Oct. 13 brings in local poet Kate Claesson, Charlotte solo tenor saxophonist Kent O’Doherty, visiting poet and Queens writer-in-residence Morri Creech and jazz group Cortex. Oct. 20, Amy Bagwell gets a slot, followed by pianist Burton Greene (jazz aficionados will recognize the name from free jazz label ESP in the ’60s), visiting poet Jon Pineda and Chicago trio Hearts and Minds.