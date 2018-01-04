What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Where to go
We highly recommend checking out Tim Youd’s exhibition, “Movable Type,” on view until Jan. 21 at Hanes Gallery at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. It’s just a short drive to see new work by the Los Angeles-based artist who is currently focused on retyping 100 novels over a 10-year period. Youd retypes the novels as a public performance, on the same make and model of typewriter that each author used, in a location with specific significance to the novel selected. Youd stacks two pieces of paper together and types the entire novel on the top sheet, repeatedly running the sheets through the typewriter. The two sheets, a document of Youd’s performance, are then presented as a diptych, encompassing every letter, space, and punctuation mark in the book. Curated by Paul Bright, the exhibition also includes a series of paintings utilizing typewriter ribbons, as well as a video from Youd’s recent performances during the 2017 Venice Biennale.
What to do
Looking for a way to get your little ones interested in art? Bring them to the Mint Museum Uptown 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14 for Sunday Fun Day, a family-friendly event that includes gallery visits, artist demonstrations, family yoga and art activities.
What to see
We’re looking forward to “Interbeing,” new paintings by Kenny Nguyen, at Sozo Gallery (opening reception Jan. 5, exhibition on view through Jan. 31). There will also be a late-night opportunity to see it on Jan. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m., during the Uptown Art Crawl. Nguyen’s title was taken from the relatively new term coined by Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and activist, to describe the essential interconnectedness of the universe. We are reminded that we are part of the whole web of life. We are not isolated or alone. It feels like a perfect message as we venture into the new year.
