Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 19-25

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
Earlier this month, James Franco won a Golden Globe for playing Tommy Wiseau in the Oscar-nominated “The Disaster Artist,” about Wiseau’s making of his own film, “The Room.” With “The Room” in the national spotlight, Fathom Events is bringing it back into theaters for a one-night screening. Fans of what’s been called “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of bad movies” and curious newbies can decide for themselves, and also check out a new trailer for “Best Friends.” 7 p.m. $9.50-$13.40. Concord Mills 24, Regal Stonecrest, and Tinseltown Salisbury.
Acting Out Studio presents its production of the classic Disney musical “Beauty & the Beast,” featuring the characters and songs from both the Oscar-winning animated feature and the hit Broadway production. The young cast includes teens Liz Trumpower and Elijah Larsen with direction by Logan Stamey. $15. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Duke Energy Theater.
Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents two performances of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” alongside Haydn’s Symphonies No. 65 and No. 45 featuring soprano Amanda Forsythe, under the direction of conductor Christopher Warren-Green. $28-$127. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Knight Theater.
Fans have one night to catch “Last Comic Standing” Season 6 winner and Freeform “Truth & Iliza” host Iliza Shlesinger, who shares insight on dating, gender politics and life in the modern age. Her Saturday shows are already sold out, so catch her Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30/$60 VIP. Comedy Zone.
If the snow-in spurred your poetic inspiration (or if your creativity needs a kick in the pen), sign up to compete or simply take in the rhymes and sonnets as SlamCharlotte hosts its monthly slam poetry competition at McGlohon Theatre. Signup begins at 7 p.m. (with only 12 slots) and the slam begins at 8 p.m. with host and SlamMaster Bluz. $9.32.
Saturday
The EasyRiders Bike Show rolls into Charlotte Convention Center to showcase custom motorcycles and old-school hot rods, with cash prizes in 18 categories as well as a chance to appear in “Easy Riders” magazine. Exhibited vehicles aren’t limited to two wheels – Toymakerz custom racing machines will debut its latest creation, The Beast. Other guests include celebrity bike builders and the Purrfect Angelz dance team. $20 adults, $15 active military, $10 children. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Legion Brewing is going all-out for the release of its limited, oft-requested Maple Canyon Maple Brown Ale, with a special maple-inspired brunch menu, maple ale ice cream floats, and live music from the Locals, David Childers and the Serpents, and the Velcrows, noon to 11 p.m. The star beverage of the day features real Vermont maple syrup, which adds sweet creaminess to the beer’s chocolate and coffee notes. The brunch menu boasts Maple Canyon waffles and chocolate syrup, Chantilly cream and maple candied bacon, veggie frittatas, and breakfast burritos. Alcohol-free floats will be available for youngsters. Brunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Floats 4 p.m.
Sunday
The gentlemen of Chippendales return to the Fillmore to show off their eight-pack abs and (of course) their dance moves. The About Last Night Tour marks the near-40-year-old male burlesque revue and Vegas staple’s latest touring attraction. $25-$125. 9 p.m.
Wednesday
TV and film actor (“Gary Unmarried,” “Jerry McGuire”), author (“Gasping for Airtime”), sports radio host (ESPN, Fox Sports, “Opie and Anthony”) and former “Saturday Night Live” star Jay Mohr returns to the stand-up stage with a one-night stand at Comedy Zone. $25. 8 p.m.
