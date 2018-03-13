What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Where to go
Our suggestion for your best bet this week is “Shara Hughes: Bold Suns,” opening at SOCO Gallery 6-8 p.m. March 21. Originally from Atlanta, but currently living in New York, Hughes employs a bold palette and a variety of painterly techniques in her whimsical paintings – imagined landscapes the artist develops and builds as she works. Hughes studied at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, received her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design, and was selected for exhibition in the most recent Whitney Biennial.
Never miss a local story.
What to do
Explore the new exhibition at The Bechtler Museum of Art. Curator Jen Edwards has spent years developing her latest curatorial project, “Wrestling the Angel,” an exhibition that examines the role of religion and spirituality in the work of seemingly secular, avant-garde artists. From Marc Chagall and Georges Rouault to contemporary artists – including North Carolina-based artists Thom Thoune and Cristina Cordova – the exhibition is sure to be engaging, thought-provoking and well-researched.
Who to meet
Meet Carol Cole, Greensboro-based artist, at her artist talk at 4 p.m. March 20 at UNC-Greensboro’s Weatherspoon Museum. “Carol Cole: Cast a Clear Light” is on view at the museum through June 17. For her talk, Cole – as both artist and collector – will share stories about her favorite artists, feminism, Southern literature and more in conversation with George Scheer, director of Elsewhere, and Anna Wallace, a 2018 UNCG MFA candidate in sculpture.
While at the Weatherspoon, be sure to check out the exhibition by Sanford Biggers, the Falk Visiting Artist, on view through April 8.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article172583126.html.
Comments