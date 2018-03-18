Just announced: What Broadway shows head to Charlotte next? Here’s the ’18-19 season

How do you top a 2017-18 Broadway Lights season so cool that it ends with four weeks of “Hamilton”?
You don’t try. Instead, you come up with a season so hot that five of the eight shows are currently playing on Broadway, one closed just eight weeks ago, another comes from the early playbook of sizzling Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and one will tour just three U.S. cities. Throw in the revival of an unusual, Tony-winning musical to make up the expanded nine-show package, and you have the 2018-19 PNC Broadway Lights lineup from Blumenthal Performing Arts.
Add a hellish bat, half a dozen tap-dancing dogs, countless cats, a guitar wizard and some wizards without guitars, and you have the Broadway Extras lineup, too.
Season tickets go on sale today; single tickets will be available closer to the opening of each show. (Remember, the current Broadway Lights/Extras slate has nine productions left on it.)
As before, you can swap tickets for four shows, changing them for anything the Blumenthal offers. And for the second year, you can buy ticket insurance for about 6.5 percent of the cost of a ticket; it works like travel insurance, reimbursing you if you can’t attend a performance. Blumenthal president/CEO Tom Gabbard believes the BPA pioneered this concept nationally; he’s seen it work when shows went on during bad weather but patrons decided to stay home.
Tickets to the eight-show series range in price from $268.50 (the cheapest seats on a Tuesday) to $889.50 (the costliest seats for a Saturday night). The nine-show package ranges from $350 to $996. You can get details at 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.
Here’s what to expect for 2018-19.
For the PNC Broadway Lights:
“A Christmas Story”
Dec. 4-9; Ovens Auditorium: When this faithful musical adaptation of the perennial holiday movie opened in 2012 – and closed after 15 previews and 51 performances – Pasek and Paul had not shared an Oscar with Justin Hurwitz (for the song “City of Stars” in “La La Land”) or won two Tonys for “Dear Evan Hansen.” Now they have, and this story of Ralphie and his forlorn but loving family will be on the road again.
“Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella”
Jan. 6-12, 2019; Belk Theater: His name signifies a new take on a familiar story, as fans of “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Red Shoes” know. Cinderella’s a nurse during the blitz in 1940s London, caring for a Royal Air Force pilot. (It’s Prokofiev’s music.) Gabbard says the show will play only Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte; “Red Shoes” also hit New York, but Bourne couldn’t get a good booking this time. Why Charlotte? He likes Gabbard and the city, and you often find the British choreographer here on opening nights.
“Miss Saigon”
Feb. 19-24, 2019; Belk: No, Charlotte’s Eva Noblezada won’t tour. Yes, there’s a helicopter (and not just on video, as in the last tour). The big draw, says Gabbard, is grittiness: The producers of the 25th-anniversary revival, which opened in London in 2016 before reaching Broadway last year, give us “a stronger sense of being in the slums of Saigon, and the emotions are more real in every way. They’ve cherry-picked the best elements from productions over the last 25 years.”
“Dear Evan Hansen”
March 19-24, 2019; Belk: Speaking of Pasek and Paul, this show won six Tonys last year and inspired rabid fandom via brilliant use of social media. The protagonist, a high schooler who suffers from social anxiety disorder, feels neglected by his mother. When a student he barely knew commits suicide, he invents a relationship with the dead boy to impress classmates and forge a relationship with the suicide’s family. This may sound a bit creepy, but critics and audiences say otherwise.
“Hello, Dolly!”
July 9-14, 2019; Belk: No, Bette Midler won’t tour. But without disrespect, that’s not a bad thing: We’ll see Betty Buckley, the original Grizabella in Broadway’s “Cats” and a memorably tragic Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard,” as the forceful matchmaker who straightens out lives in 1900s New York. Gabbard says director Jerry Zaks has made the show tighter and faster, found laughs where you might not look for them and made the characters more down-to-Earth and credible.
“The Band’s Visit”
Aug. 6-25, 2019; Knight Theater: Though the 2007 Israeli movie barely made a ripple at U.S. cinemas, the Broadway version has been acclaimed. An Egyptian police band on a concert tour to Israel mistakenly ends up in a small town in the Negev Desert, where they find no hotel or transportation to a city. David Yazbek (“The Full Monty,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”) wrote the lyrics and Middle Eastern-flavored music, and some actors in the onstage band play their own instruments.
“Aladdin”
Sept. 10-29, 2019; Belk: The Disney musical, which celebrates its fourth anniversary on Broadway this week, paired composer Alan Menken with three lyricists: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin (“The Wedding Singer”). It created a splash by casting a black genie – James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony – and, says Gabbard, “When I first saw it, after he did his big number, African-American audience members jumped up in triumph at what he had accomplished. I couldn’t wait to bring it.”
“A Bronx Tale”
Oct. 8-13, 2019; Ovens: Back-to-back Menken! Here he teams with Glenn Slater (“Sister Act”) to produce a 1950s-style score that takes us back to the days of street-corner doo-wop groups. Chazz Palminteri created the piece as a one-man show in the 1980s, wrote and starred in the 1993 movie and wrote the book for this musical. It’s about a boy who’s torn between loyalty to his bus-driver father and the friendship of a charismatic gangster, and who gets into trouble when he begins an interracial romance.
“Falsettos”
June 25-30, 2019 (an add-on for the nine-show package); Knight: The William Finn-James Lapine musical was decades ahead of its time when it debuted in 1992. Act 1 depicts relationships among an elementary schooler, his mom, his gay dad, his dad’s male lover and a therapist. Act 2, set two years later on the eve of a bar mitzvah, introduces a lesbian couple. As we grapple today with what “family” means, this show – set in 1979 and 1981 – has never been more timely.
And for the Broadway Extras:
“Potted Potter”
Nov. 27-Dec. 2, McGlohon Theater: This will be the third Charlotte outing for the comedy, which boils down the “Harry Potter” series in an affectionate, teasing way.
“Rock of Ages”
Dec. 27-31, Belk: The jukebox musical, which offers hook-laden songs from the 1980s, will provide an alternative way to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Despite semi-joking swipes at the excesses of rockers (especially aging ones), it’s mostly a simple romance between two young folks chasing the dream of stardom in Los Angeles.
“The Lightning Thief”
Jan. 15-20, 2019; Knight: Charlotte has never seen this musical, which adapts Rick Riordan’s 2005 fantasy-adventure novel and a 2010 movie version, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.” In fact, Gabbard has never seen it. (“We’re getting this early in the tour, and we expect to help the producers figure out what works.”) Yet the book and movie have many fans; the faithful should be eager to see this tale about a teen who discovers his dad is the Greek god Poseidon and must find Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt.
“Tap Dogs”
April 2-7, 2019; Knight: This 80-minute, intermissionless show has been stomping around the world since its debut in Sydney, Australia, 23 years ago. Six guys in big boots and blue-collar work clothes tap-thunder their way through intricately choreographed routines with props (including basketballs and water), while women blast away on percussion instruments. The show won an Obie (a kind of off-Broadway Tony) for its run in 1997.
“Bat Out of Hell”
May 28-June 9, 2019; Belk: Can you serve leftover Meat Loaf 16 times during warm weather? Blumenthal will find out with the musical based on his 1977 album, which has reportedly sold 43 million copies worldwide. (That could mean one person out of every 177 on Earth bought it.) Composer-lyricist-librettist Jim Steinman used songs from “Bat” and “Bat II” for this story, described as “a loose retelling of Peter Pan and Wendy, set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan now named Obsidian.” However, the famous singer does not come with the show.
“Cats”
Aug. 13-18, 2019; Belk: Believe it or not, Gabbard says many theatergoers today have never seen the musical about street felines aspiring to rise to The Heaviside Layer; it was once the longest-running show in Broadway history, but that one closed in 2000. This tour will be based on the less-epic Broadway revival, which ended last December. Fun fact: T.S. Eliot, whose poems Andrew Lloyd Webber set to music, posthumously became the only person in history to have a Nobel Prize for Literature and Tonys for best book and lyrics in a musical.
