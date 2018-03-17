A timely visit to ‘The Mountaintop’ has special resonance

The man in room 306 has holes in his socks. His feet stink. He curses when he can’t find his toothbrush, wipes his hands on his slacks after going to the toilet, bums cigarettes off the maid and flirts with her. He’s 20 hours away from a bullet that will crack his spinal cord and kill him.
This is Martin Luther King Jr. He’s in the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 3, 1968. He’s been to the mountaintop, as he said in a speech that night, but he’s not going see the poor and oppressed of America reach Canaan.
The production of “The Mountaintop” at Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte has special resonance for two reasons.
First, it mines the pathos and jokiness in Katori Hall’s script. (There’s a lot of unexpected humor.) Second, we’re a few weeks from the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination, so it’s a natural time to reflect – as the play does – on how far we have and haven’t come in the last half-century.
Because we think we know King, who has passed partway into legend among disciples and detractors, Hall begins by stressing his ordinary side: He’s weary, justifiably anxious after uncounted death threats, worried about who will carry on if he can’t. His flight to Memphis has been delayed by a bomb threat, and he has just spoken of his fears to a crowd at Mason Temple. (In real life, King said, “Some began to…talk about the threats that were out. What would happen to me from some of our sick white brothers?”)
We meet him after that speech, as he waits for Ralph Abernathy to bring him a pack of Pall Malls from a nearby store. King (Gerard Hazleton) asks room service to send coffee, and a maid named Camae (Erica Truesdale) delivers it. But just as King himself is not merely the “ordinary man” we see fumbling around in the beginning, Camae is not an ordinary maid. She reveals her mission halfway through the one-act play and turns the story around.
Director April A. Jones (assisted by Jeremy DeCarlos) makes clever and ultimately inspirational use of video, taking us in one montage to a time when Vi Lyles can be Charlotte’s first black female mayor, and Braxton Winston can go from public protestor to Charlotte City Council member in 14 months.
Jones knows this play about social change has to show the characters changing, too, even in the 105 minutes we spend with them. So as King grows from a man terrified by death and failure into one who understands his place in the world, Hazleton deepens and intensifies his performance. As Camae’s character takes on more hues, Truesdale’s comic sassiness gives way to compassion and wisdom, especially in a monologue where we learn her backstory.
Yet Hall sends us away feeling the real protagonists in this encounter are ourselves.
“The baton may have been dropped, but anyone can pick it back up,” Camae tells King, as he envisions his death getting closer. King fought for 13 years for civil rights, economic fairness and an end to war, and Hall wants us to finish that race — or, at least, to take a lap or two in our own lives. That we leave resolving to do so is the triumph of the play.
“The Mountaintop”
WHEN: Through March 31 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, Hadley Theater at Queens University, 2132 Radcliffe Ave.
RUNNING TIME:105 minutes without intermission.
TICKETS: $25-$44.
DETAILS: 704-372-1000 or atcharlotte.org.
