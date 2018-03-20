What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Where to go
The Light Factory’s 10th Juried Annuale opens March 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in its Plaza Midwood exhibition space. Jurors Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman chose five winners from a record-breaking 225 applicants: Owens Daniels (Winston, N.C.), William Douglas III (Chesapeake, Va.), Leah Edelman-Brier (St. Paul, Minn.), Luther Konadu (Winnipeg, Manitoba) and Christine Zuercher (Dayton, Ohio). The two jurors are a collaborative team who investigate “the data tracks we amass through networked communication through photography and video installation.” This bodes well for a diverse and interesting exhibition.
What to do
Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art’s Millenial Art Program will host Wendy Hickey at 6 p.m. March 28 for a lecture about her successful ArtPop Street Gallery program. The initiative to put art on billboards began in 2014 and since then she has provided a platform for 97 artists in Charlotte, and art billboards in 13 other cities.
Who to meet
On March 29, head to Duke University’s Nasher Museum to attend the upcoming Directors Series lecture with Franklin Sirmans, who has run the Perez Art Museum Miami since 2015. Sirmans has a curatorial background, with past posts at LACMA and the Menil Collection, so he takes a distinct scholarly approach in his leadership. He will talk about PAMM’s new initiatives and exhibitions and what it is like to lead a contemporary art museum in one of the world’s most international cities. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (cash bar and live music); lecture begins at 7.
