What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

“1984x1984,” 2015, by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer; computer, digital webcam, projector and custom software. Photo by Franz J. Wamhof; courtesy of the artist

March 26, 2018 01:59 PM

Where to go

We encourage art enthusiasts to travel to the N.C. Museum of Art for the opening of the highly anticipated exhibition “You Are Here: Light, Color and Sound Experiences,” opening with a party on April 7. This sensory, participatory, interactive exhibition is sure to impress: 20 immersive art installations that range from large-scale light works to sound installations, videos, and more, by 15 contemporary, well-known artists including James Turrell, Olafur Eliasson, Bill Viola, Ragnar Kjartansson, Soo Sunny Park, Mickalene Thomas and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, to name a few. The museum will host an all-nighter for the opening day, with tons of programming, beginning with a party and silent disco at 8 p.m. Other programs, including artist performances, will begin at midnight and run through 10 a.m. the next day, followed by a lecture by Lozano-Hemmer at 1:30 p.m.

Viola, The Crossing
“The Crossing,” 1996, Bill Viola; video and sound installation.
Photo by Alessandro Moggi; courtesy of the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi

What to do

If you are an artist looking for an opportunity to exhibition your work in the area, apply for a 2019 exhibition at the Dalton Gallery at The Arts Council in Rock Hill. Your written proposal, 10 hi-res images, corresponding caption list, resume, artist statement and $20 application fee are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 6. The Arts Council has made the process easy by allowing artists to email, mail or hand-deliver their submissions. Learn more by visiting The Arts Council’s website at www.yorkcountyarts.org/2019daltoncall.

Who to meet

The South End Gallery Crawl on April 6 is a great time to meet artists, including those at C3Lab during their Art Open House from 7-11 p.m. (Note: the Gallery Crawl takes place from 5-9 p.m. at most venues.) With music from the John Brown Jazz Combo, and all alcohol proceeds benefiting Charlotte Community Toolbank, the event is an opportunity to see many different artists – among them, Linda Luise Brown, Mark Doepker, Micah Cash and Sharon Dowell – in their creative space.

Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).

For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article172583126.html.

