What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Where to go
We encourage art enthusiasts to travel to the N.C. Museum of Art for the opening of the highly anticipated exhibition “You Are Here: Light, Color and Sound Experiences,” opening with a party on April 7. This sensory, participatory, interactive exhibition is sure to impress: 20 immersive art installations that range from large-scale light works to sound installations, videos, and more, by 15 contemporary, well-known artists including James Turrell, Olafur Eliasson, Bill Viola, Ragnar Kjartansson, Soo Sunny Park, Mickalene Thomas and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, to name a few. The museum will host an all-nighter for the opening day, with tons of programming, beginning with a party and silent disco at 8 p.m. Other programs, including artist performances, will begin at midnight and run through 10 a.m. the next day, followed by a lecture by Lozano-Hemmer at 1:30 p.m.
What to do
If you are an artist looking for an opportunity to exhibition your work in the area, apply for a 2019 exhibition at the Dalton Gallery at The Arts Council in Rock Hill. Your written proposal, 10 hi-res images, corresponding caption list, resume, artist statement and $20 application fee are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 6. The Arts Council has made the process easy by allowing artists to email, mail or hand-deliver their submissions. Learn more by visiting The Arts Council’s website at www.yorkcountyarts.org/2019daltoncall.
Who to meet
The South End Gallery Crawl on April 6 is a great time to meet artists, including those at C3Lab during their Art Open House from 7-11 p.m. (Note: the Gallery Crawl takes place from 5-9 p.m. at most venues.) With music from the John Brown Jazz Combo, and all alcohol proceeds benefiting Charlotte Community Toolbank, the event is an opportunity to see many different artists – among them, Linda Luise Brown, Mark Doepker, Micah Cash and Sharon Dowell – in their creative space.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article172583126.html.
