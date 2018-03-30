1996: 'Angels' is heavenly: Kudos to Charlotte Rep for tackling the work

This review was originally published on March 22, 1996.
If you go only by the headlines, the struggle over producing "Angels in America" in the North Carolina Blumenthal Performing Arts Center took place in demonstrations, lawyers' offices and a judge's chamber.
Those of us who saw the opening performance of the Charlotte Repertory Theatre production Wednesday know better.
We know that the real struggle took place over months as a group of theater professionals worked long hours to produce an amazing piece of art that deepens our understanding of ourselves.
"Millennium Approaches," Part 1 of this Pulitzer Prize-winning, seven-hour epic, runs this weekend and next week. Part 2, "Perestroika," opens in April. Both parts will be done together on the final weekend.
Charlotte is believed to be the smallest city to produce its own "Angels"; many larger cities settled for the national tour. Be proud of Charlotte Rep. It not only won both struggles, it did so with grace, guts and dramatic flourish.
Believing in Tony Kushner's work was the easy part. First performed in 1990 and taken to Broadway three years later, it has justifiably been called the play of decade.
"Millennium Approaches" magically deals with cosmic issues of mortality, apocalyptic history and personal responsibility while staying focused on the individual lives of its main characters:
A gay couple, one with AIDS and the other unable to deal with it; a married Mormon couple, she a Valium addict who hallucinates trips to Antarctica and he just acknowledging he is gay; and Roy Cohn, based on the real-life anti-communist who died of AIDS in 1986 still in denial about his homosexuality.
The world they live in is New York in 1985-86, a time when AIDS began its devastating toll and when the Reagan presidency sought to roll back civil rights.
Kushner's characters are funny even as they limp through the tortures that haunt their lives.
At a funeral, a rabbi says America is "the melting pot where nothing melted."
A psychotic street person in the Bronx says, "In the new century, I think we will all be insane."
When the Mormon says he is "going to hell" for his homosexual longings, his new gay friend asks, "You think it could be any worse than New York City?"
Kushner's sensibilities are on the left of center, but you cannot call the play's issues black-and-white. The "good guys" do things they are not proud of. The "bad guy," Roy Cohn, is portrayed as a human being.
This play began at a very small theater in San Francisco. On Broadway, it acquired high-tech trappings that at times overshadowed its intimacy. It's nice to have "Angels" back in the regional theater.
And few in this country's network of regional theaters are better at bringing together a play's threads of intimacy than Charlotte Rep director Steve Umberger. In his hands, "Millennium" returns to its roots of palpable pain, infectious laughter, face-to-face coping.
Like the small production at London's Royal National Theatre, Umberger and set designer Joe Gardner use platforms pushed on and off by stagehands to handle Kushner's dense piling-on of scenes. Eric Winkenwerder's deft lighting helps us navigate through scenes that occur simultaneously on different parts of the stage.
Gardner, with help from Sandra Gray, uses an arch of crumbling stone and panels that simulate chain-link fence to give the play an architectural, gritty and urban feel. Winkenwerder's lights make the ultimate scene, where an angel crashes through the roof, a strobe-light revelation. Hans Stegmeir's costumes are full of fancy; his snow-bunny outfit for the Antarctic hallucination must be seen to be fully appreciated.
But this production excels best in its portrayals of the characters.
Graham Smith, Charlotte's best actor, is a slender, quietly burning Roy Cohn. He is not as sputtering and saliva-spewing as were the Cohns in New York and London productions. He is just as rabid, but in a more controlled, smoldering and believably human way.
As Prior Walter, the young man with AIDS, Alan Poindexter for the first time brings together the two elements that have made his work so memorable in the past. He does the outlandish, cross-dressed, drag-queen thing, but he is also a serious actor whose character's pain and wonder cannot be ignored.
Scott Helm, formerly a boy wonder with a Jimmy Stewart face, becomes a man with his conscientious, considered Joe Pitt, the tortured Mormon. Opposite him, New Yorker Tamara Scott does hallucinating Harper Pitt as sometimes almost invisible and lighter-than-air and at others burdened with all the weight of the world on her back.
Winston-Salem playwright and actor Angus MacLachlan wears a little sneer on his lip and carries an intellectual chip on his shoulder as Louis Ironson, Prior's lover. His nonstop verbal diarrhea is hysterical; his frustrated tenderness so human.
Mary Lucy Bivins takes on four roles (including two male parts and a spectral Ethel Rosenberg, the convicted spy whom Cohn succeeded in sending to the electric chair), as does Barbi Van Schaick (including the Angel and her hauntingly beautiful voice). New Yorker Kevin Free switches seamlessly from former drag queen Belize to Harper's imaginary travel agent, Mr. Lies.
The production is not flawless.
A scene depicting a random sex act in a park needs sharpening so the actors don't anticipate each other; the scene in which Poindexter disrobes for a medical examination is rushed and lacks the emotional impact it could have; the middle of three acts is sometimes flaccid; the angel takes too long to crash through the ceiling; when she finally does, her costume is postmodern ridiculous.
This theater company deserves two standing ovations every night. One at the opening curtain for being brave enough to put "Angels" on. And another at the closing curtain for doing it right.
