STUDENT REVIEW: ‘Charlie Brown’ at Carmel Christian

These high school theater reviewers competed for the 2018 Observer Student Critic Award in the Blumeys. At left in the front row is winner Trevor Moore of Weddington High School. Also in the front row: Katie Schneider, Weddington; Dawnavhen Piyadeth, Jay M. Robinson; Piper Loebach, Pine Lake Preparatory; Madalyn Howard, Gaston Day; Julia Breitkreutz, Northwestern. In the second row, from left:Joshua Watson, Central Cabarrus; Jackson Ringley, Nation Ford; Lisa Ince, Central Academy of Technology and Arts; Nathan Hughes, Davidson Day; Mary Kate Abner, Covenant Day; Lucas McIntosh, Arborbrook Christian Academy. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com