His great-uncle died at D-Day in Normandy. Now this veteran, and his bandmates, will march there.

For Curtis Chancy (left), the UNCC marching band’s trip to France for the annual D-Day ceremony is triply evocative. His great-uncle died in the 1944 landing at Normandy. His grandfather fought there and survived. And Chancy himself, 31, is a veteran, having served for 10 years, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com