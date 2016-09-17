Historian tackles the Braxton Bragg question: hero or fool?

In the late afternoon of Nov. 25, 1863, the Union Army assaulted Missionary Ridge. A strategic promontory in Chattanooga, Tenn., it had been occupied for two months by the Confederate Army. By the time General Braxton Bragg’s soldiers had been driven away by the Federals, the Confederacy’s campaign to extend its reach “into the west” was over.
The loss of Chattanooga was a deep humiliation to Bragg, and closed the book on his military command. This came as a surprise – and disappointment – to almost no one.
The famous diarist Mary Chesnut wrote witheringly of the general: “There sits Bragg, a good dog howling on his hind legs before Chattanooga, and some Yankee holdfast grinning at him from his impregnable heights. He has a way of earning everyone’s detestation. Heavens, how they hate him.”
Prolific author and Civil War historian Earl J. Hess has published a new biography of this polarizing leader. Titled “Braxton Bragg: The Most Hated Man in the Confederacy,” it is deeply researched and fair-minded.
Before the war, Bragg owned a Louisiana sugar plantation that depended upon the labor of slaves. He was a fervent believer in the Southern “cause,” and once the domino principle of Secession began, Bragg got to work organizing regiments for his own state.
Bragg commanded the Army of Tennessee for 20 months, longer than any other officer. Almost from the start, his “contemporaries began the process of making him into a hero, a fool, a bloodthirsty disciplinarian, and an old-fashioned scapegoat, all wrapped up in one package. Historians have tended to do similar things, followed by a legion of Civil War enthusiasts who seem to delight in making Bragg the Confederacy’s chief whipping boy.”
Is the opprobrium justified? It’s an undeniable fact that the name, reputation and war record of many Civil War leaders has been tarnished or sanctified by the mythology that has attached itself to the era’s history.
But Bragg did himself no favors. He famously referred to himself as “the best abused man in the country.” He had a distasteful tendency to blame subordinates and officers for his lost battles, which resulted in vindictive feuds. (In the highly literate age of the 19th century, personal enmities did not end with the war, but continued on pen and paper.)
On the other hand, Hess identifies deep fissures within the Confederate Army’s infrastructure. Bragg was obsessed with the existence of recalcitrant, if not insubordinate, officers.
More often than not, his suspicions were well founded. Bragg fought bitterly with his own generals. Hess finds particular fault with Leonidas Polk, William Hardee and James Longstreet, officers whose intentions were at cross purposes with their commander.
Bragg also could be a zealous warrior, and his invasion of Kentucky was one of the most audacious offensives attempted by the Confederacy. He led his troops in three major battles: Perryville (Kentucky), Stones River (Tennessee) and Chickamauga (Georgia).
In spite of the fact that Bragg took the “tactical offensive” in those conflicts, they were marred by lost opportunities, paralyzing indecision and controversial retreats. Eventually, the Union Army’s superior numbers in men and supplies wore Bragg’s army down. And as the war ground on, his effectiveness as a leader became diminished by physical ailments and mental strain. The war broke him, and made him old.
Unlike many of his former compatriots, Bragg never attempted to “set the record straight” by writing a memoir. Years later, living under diminished circumstances from the plantation life he once enjoyed, Bragg told a friend: “We sowed and we have reaped. We enjoyed four years of license, and are now paying for it.”
Sam Shapiro is a manager and film programmer at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
Non-fiction
“Braxton Bragg: The Most Hated Man in the Confederacy”
By Earl J. Hess
UNC Press, 368 pages
