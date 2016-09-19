Cary librarian makes recommendations

Liz Bartlett is a Wake County public librarian and manager at the Cary Community Library.
Recommended read: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman is my favorite so far this year. Actually, so far, I’ve loved everything Backman has published, so he’s my new “go to” author when recommending books!
Currently reading: “Belgravia” by Julian Fellowes, historical fiction about the upper crust of British society in mid-19th century London.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? I have my mother’s copy of the first Nancy Drew book, “The Secret of the Old Clock” by Carolyn Keene. I also still have a set of A. A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books that were from my father’s side of the family.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? I absolutely loved all the books by Dorothy Dunnett. She had two series of historical fiction books. They were popular for a few years but are hard to find now.
What movie was better than the book? No such thing as “better than the book!” There are a number of great adaptations of books – BBC productions of Austen and popular movies like “Harry Potter” and “The Hunger Games,” for example. But you still miss something with the movie because no film can capture the language and all the subplots in a 2-3 hour time-frame.
Fiction
A Man Called Ove
Fredrik Backman
Washington Square Press, 368 pages
