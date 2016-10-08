Essay on infertility now a must-read book

“The Art of Waiting: On Fertility, Medicine and Motherhood” (Graywolf Press) is local author Belle Boggs’ mix of personal and cultural history about fertility and infertility. The book, in which Boggs contemplates fertility, choice and the many roads to making a life and making a family, features medical professionals and North Carolina residents.
“ ‘The Art of Waiting’ isn’t really a memoir,” Boggs says. “It tells my story of waiting, but also the stories of other women and men who have experienced what legal scholar Martha Ertman calls ‘Plan B’ family-making. … The book’s hybrid form was a way of building community and paying homage to the patience and fortitude and struggle of so many other people.”
Originally published as an essay, “The Art of Waiting” quickly went viral and gained national attention, prompting Boggs to expand it into a book. Last month, it was recommended on NBC’s “Today” as a must-read for fall.
“I didn’t want to write only about myself,” she says, “but about the lives of others, including representations of infertility in our culture. … I wanted to write about science and nature and legal and financial questions I had, too.
“I like using writing as an opportunity to learn something, and then trying to explain what I’ve learned in my own way.”
Boggs, an assistant professor at N.C. State University, will be reading at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Quail Ridge Books.
Poetry
“Rewritten: As it Was” (CreateSpace) is a collection of 72 poems by Triangle author Tyler Parker. “There are seven chapters, the first six chapters are a time line of events that shaped my emotions and my maturity,” Parker says. “The last chapter are poems that I wrote in 2015 and 2016. They are an analysis of the first six chapters, which is why I titled the book ‘Rewritten.’ ”
Parker, 24, is the father of two and a student at St. Augustine’s University.
New titles
At age 49, advertising copywriter Andy Ellis suffered a stroke. “The Dangers of Pimento Cheese” (iUniverse) is Ellis’ humorous and realistic account of adapting to life in the days and years following his stroke. Ten years later, he continues to recover in Wake Forest.
“Ramone’s Tale” (Page Publishing) is a fantasy and science fiction novel by Raleigh’s Len Poppe. The story follows a group traveling life’s road when the world strikes first in the shape of an enemy in the wilderness.
Triangle-area authors: Tellus about your new book. Send details to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
