Baby-Sitters author expands audience

Erin Foley is Youth Services Librarian at Wake’s Northeast Regional Library. She’s also a former teacher and mom to two boys.
Recommended read: “Rain Reign” by Ann M. Martin. Most children of the ’80s and ’90s will recognize the author’s name (yes, the same Ann M. Martin, who wrote the Baby-Sitters Club books), but don’t be fooled. This is a powerful book that will captivate readers. Rose Howard is a 12-year-old girl who lives alone with her father. She likes rules. She likes prime numbers. And she especially likes homophones. When her beloved dog Rain goes missing during a hurricane, Rose’s world is turned upside down. Her voice and her courage will stick with you long after the last page.
Currently reading: “Raymie Nightingale” by Kate DiCamillo. During the summer of 1975, three girls meet at a baton twirling class, all with the idea to enter the Little Miss Central Florida Tire competition. Each girl has her own personal struggle, but they find support in each other. It is a great book about the power of friendship.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? Well, I do still have all my Baby-Sitter Club books, but my favorite has to be my copy of “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery. I read it so many times that the pages are falling out, but I can’t get rid of it. It’s my dream to visit Prince Edward Island one day.
Who or what taught you to love to read? I come from a family of voracious readers. I can’t remember a time that books were not an integral part of my life. In fact, my brothers and I brought books anywhere we went. I thought it was normal to read during dinner at a restaurant!
