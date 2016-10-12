Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Woman Of God
James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
2. Home
Harlan Coben
3. Commonwealth
Ann Patchett
4. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
5. The Woman In Cabin 10
Ruth Ware
6. Razor Girl
Carl Hiaasen
7. Christmas Caramel Murder
Joanne Fluke
8. A Gentleman In Moscow
Amor Towles
9. Pirate
Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
10. The Kept Woman
Karin Slaughter
NONFICTION
1. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
2. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. Love Warrior
Glennon Doyle Melton
4. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
5. The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
Amy Schumer
6. When Nobody Was Watching
Carli Lloyd with Wayne Coffey
7. Hero Of The Empire
Candice Millard
8. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
9. Scorched Earth
Michael Savage
10. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
New York Times
