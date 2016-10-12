Best-sellers

Books

FICTION

1. Woman Of God

James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

2. Home

Harlan Coben

3. Commonwealth

Ann Patchett

4. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

5. The Woman In Cabin 10

Ruth Ware

6. Razor Girl

Carl Hiaasen

7. Christmas Caramel Murder

Joanne Fluke

8. A Gentleman In Moscow

Amor Towles

9. Pirate

Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell

10. The Kept Woman

Karin Slaughter

NONFICTION

1. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

2. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. Love Warrior

Glennon Doyle Melton

4. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

5. The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo

Amy Schumer

6. When Nobody Was Watching

Carli Lloyd with Wayne Coffey

7. Hero Of The Empire

Candice Millard

8. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

9. Scorched Earth

Michael Savage

10. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

New York Times

