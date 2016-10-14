Shalane Flanagan: This past summer was one for the books

Shalane Flanagan managed to pack three of the most memorable moments of her life into a period of just a few weeks this summer.
And that’s saying something, considering she won bronze in the 10,000 meters at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and can stake claim to the second-fastest marathon time in American history: 2:21:14, good for third place at the 2014 Berlin Marathon.
But how’s this for an avalanche of success? The 35-year-old Flanagan – generally regarded as the greatest female runner ever to come from UNC-Chapel Hill – had her first book published on Aug. 9; five days later, she represented the U.S. at the Summer Games for the fourth and perhaps final time, finishing in Rio as the top American on a day when her country had its best showing ever in the Olympic marathon; and then two weeks after that, “Run Fast, Eat Slow” wound up on the New York Times bestseller list.
“That month was definitely full of those pinch-me kind of moments,” said Flanagan, who co-authored the cookbook with Elyse Kopecky, a trained chef and nutrition coach who also ran for the Tar Heels (after a stellar career at Charlotte’s Providence Day School). “A lot of dreams were fulfilled.”
Flanagan spoke with the Observer about her astonishing August and more during a call from her home in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday – a few days after a quick trip to Asheville’s for a friend’s wedding, and a few weeks ahead of her and Kopecky’s scheduled visit to Charlotte as part of their “Run Fast, Eat Slow” book tour.
Q. So do the fueling philosophies preached by your new book mark any sort of shift for you in terms of your diet and your relationship with food?
Actually, yes. When Elyse and I were in college at Carolina, we would cook a lot together. We were teammates and roommates, and we were definitely in a culture and an era that promoted a low-fat diet. So if you looked in our refrigerator in college, we had a lot of low-fat products, like fake-butter spreads. But we didn’t know any better. ... I didn’t really realize there might be a problem until I started tackling the marathon. I was feeling hungry and really tired a lot of the time, and just kind of felt undernourished. But I didn’t know how to fix it. ... Then, after Elyse came back from culinary school in New York City, she shared the information of what she learned and I was floored. That’s when we had the epiphany – at a home-cooked meal at my house – to write the cookbook.
I was like, “Elyse, this is really important information. Not only can it help me, it can help so many people.” I offered to be her guinea pig, and started to eat the way she was recommending. ... I shifted into more of a whole-foods diet, incorporating really good, healthy fats that I feared previously. I was starting to eat whole roasted chicken, adding more butter into my diet – good grass-fed butter – and great beef, whole-milk yogurts, good healthy fats like coconut oil and olive oil. And I was finding that the fat not only added flavor, but it also was helping me carry the nutrition and the nutrients to my body, so I was recovering and feeling better in general. So it was actually quite a big shift.
Then to validate all this information and way of changing my eating in this past year – and I’m not gonna say it’s 100 percent my diet, but I am 35, and was trying to make my fourth Olympic team – but leading up to Rio, I ran two of my personal bests in the half marathon and a 10k on the roads. That’s really hard to do at my age and in the middle of marathon training. The only way to explain that I was able to do that is I think I was recovering better and just feeling healthier. I was more excited to train because I was feeling better.
Q. I know Elyse is the trained chef of this duo, but are there recipes “Run Fast, Eat Slow” that you can take full credit for?
I can’t take full credit for any, but there’s definitely the idea for another cookbook, and already I’ve been thinking how I want to take on more responsibility. Training for my fourth Olympics certainly curtailed some of my ability to devote time in the kitchen. But I tested every single recipe and helped with them. Not one was singularly mine, but I know what kind of foods endurance athletes get hungry for, and so we were able to use my lifestyle and some of the places that I train and have visited to inspire what we created. ... Also, I have a bigger sweet tooth than Elyse, so I made sure there was a wholesome-treat chapter.
Q. As for that next cookbook, a friend did want me to ask: When will you two be coming out with “Eat Fast, Run Slow”?
(Laughing.) I know, we get a lot of jokes about that, and for the longest time, my husband called our cookbook that – just, I think, to drive Elyse insane. But yeah, we may need to come out with “Eat Fast, Run Slow” as a joke.
Q. Obviously, you have some pretty amazing feathers in your cap already. So where does “New York Times bestselling author” fit in, for you, in terms of proudest accomplishments?
Yeah, Elyse texted me after we made it, and she’s like, “No big deal, you’re a four-time Olympian and now a New York Times bestselling author.” I had to like pinch myself on that one, for sure. When we got into writing the book, people had warned us: “You may not get the accolades, or the feedback that you’re normally used to in the corporate world and with athletics. It’s a labor-of-love kind of thing.” ... We set the goal of being on the New York Times bestsellers list, but we didn’t even know what that meant; we didn’t know how to attain it. We still don’t even really know how it happened. Our team of people that help us, they said, “You guys are basically unicorns.” It’s really hard to do. ... Elyse and I talked to a high school team last week in Chicago, and one of the girls asked, “What’s your greatest accomplishment?” I was like, “This book is by far my biggest accomplishment, just because it’s something that was challenging and out of my comfort zone.” ... It’s not like Elyse and I went to school for English.
Q. What do you think has been the key to the book’s mainstream popularity?
Because it’s a unique message. We don’t push a diet trend, and we’re not exclusive on certain foods. We don’t have calorie counts in our book, and we don’t look at protein versus carbohydrates. It’s not your typical cookbook for runners and fitness enthusiasts. Those sometimes can be really bland and boring; they don’t make you excited necessarily to get in the kitchen and cook. I think there is a demand for embracing this whole-foods lifestyle, and I think it’s resonated with a lot of people because it’s not difficult to adhere to. Elyse has all this knowledge, but I help validate it. ... And I think that they see, “OK, well this woman’s going out and trying to compete against the best of the world, and yet I can eat the same way as her and it can apply to my life.”
Q. How often do you eat the recipes in the book?
Literally, there’s something from our cookbook that I eat every day. A lot of people said, “Well, after you taste all the recipes and try ’em out, you guys will never want to eat from your cookbook again. You’ll be so tired of it.” But honestly, it’s the food that I go to first. I just trust it. I know it’s gonna be nourishing. And we have (so much) variety in the book. I’m constantly cooking from my own cookbook.
Q. Have you always been a good cook?
No, I would say very mediocre. I wouldn’t consider myself a great cook before, but now I would consider myself a great cook. ... That’s the greatest gift – beyond other things Elyse has given me – is the skill to get in the kitchen and to learn how to cook. ... I made sure I could handle all these recipes, and if I can handle them and I don’t have any training background ... anyone can.
Q. What lessons imparted in your book did you take to heart in preparing for Rio?
Elyse was really helpful in making sure I was very hydrated. She was in L.A. (at the Olympic Marathon Trials in February, when severe dehydration almost ended her chances of qualifying) and saw me really struggle and that kind of scarred her. So she made sure that my nutrition was really dialed in for Rio ... as well as the hydration. So we worked a lot on my smoothie skills – I had quite a bit of smoothies this summer – and in general I made sure to cook from our cookbook, because it’s something I can really rely on to nourish me.
Q. So, overall, are you satisfied with how things went in Rio?
I know I couldn’t have done any better. But sometimes it’s still hard to swallow that pill, knowing that what you are is just not good enough. So it’s one of those things. I competed to the best of my abilities and I dreamt of landing on the podium, but at the end of the day, it’s all I could do. I did everything possible. You can sit down and say, “Oh, I could have done this differently and gotten a different result,” but I can’t pinpoint anything that I would have changed. It was a flawless buildup – one of my best buildups ever. Felt great, ran PRs en route to getting there, and ... that was my day. But honestly, I was very pleased. And then on top of it, it was a real feel-good moment to turn around and see two more American women so close behind. It was an epic and a historical day for us, so it was fun to be a part of something a little bit bigger than my own performance.
Q. And you felt way better after this one than you did after L.A....
Yeah, I felt actually really good. I was tempted to like hop into more races after, even though my coach was like, “You’re crazy.” I didn’t, clearly, but now I’m paying the price of getting back into shape. I have my first workout tomorrow...
Q. What’s your off-season been like?
Our coach (Jerry Schumacher of the Bowerman Track Club), he’s been very flexible. He didn’t want us taking off huge chunks of time, he just wants us running. So I’ve been running 60 minutes to 90 minutes a day, whatever I can fit in, and I don’t stress about it. It’s not the priority. But it’s shifting back to where my running is a priority. This week will be my first week since Rio with some structure and some workouts and some gym work, so I’ll be plenty sore this week. It’ll be great.
Q. Have you figured out what you’re doing next year yet?
That’s kind of in the works. I’m trying to see what’s left on my bucket list of goals and prioritize those first, then fill in the gaps between those really big races that are really important to me.
Q. I assume Boston is still important to you.
(Laughing.) Boston is important to me, yeah.
Q. How have book tour events gone in other cities?
Elyse and I have had really awesome success at our events. It’s been really fun to see people come out. In Chicago last weekend we had people literally changing their flights just to come in and see us. That really is inspiring and motivating to us to do a good job. We’ve received some really fun stories from people about their experiences with the cookbook and how we’ve affected their lives. ... Elyse at first was like, “Oh my gosh, this is so much pressure. People are really wanting to hear a great talk.” And I reminded her, I was like, “Elyse, I feel that in running – people expect things from me. And of course you want do a good job. But the pressure that you’re feeling is a privilege. ... If people didn’t have high expectations of us it wouldn’t be nearly as fun.”
Q. And lastly, can you offer a few reflections on the time you spent living and going to school in North Carolina?
Yeah, I mean, being raised in Boston and coming down south was a little bit of a fun culture shock. Growing up, it was a really fast-paced lifestyle and people just seemed to be always busy. So whenever I got down to school it was like a warm hug – not only with the weather change, but with the people and a little bit slower-paced life. After graduating from Carolina, I stayed and lived there for awhile in Pittsboro. Some of the best years of my life were in North Carolina. The experience at the university and then my first couple years as a professional runner – I mean, I trained and lived in North Carolina when I won my Olympic medal, and I have such fond memories of living there and training there. The American Tobacco Trail is one of my all-time favorite places to run in the world, and I’ve been all over. I remember when I was in Beijing, in the final laps, taking over for third place to win my bronze medal, I remember imagining I was on the ATT trail. I literally visualized the American Tobacco Trail, because it was just like my happy place.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
‘Run Fast. Eat Slow.’
The cookbook retails for $24.99 at bookstores, but can be found online for $15 on the Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million websites.
Authors Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky will be in Charlotte on Nov. 1 to promote the book during an event hosted by Providence Day School. The pair will lead a free 5K run – geared toward high school students – at McAlpine Creek Park (8711 Monroe Road) at 4:30 p.m., then there’ll be a talk, Q&A and book signing at Providence Day (5800 Sardis Road) starting at 6 p.m. The latter costs $30 and includes a copy of the book, with proceeds benefitting RunningWorks. To pre-register for the run or to purchase tickets: www.runfasteatslow.com/events.
Comments