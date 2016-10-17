Simple eloquence of S.C. outdoorsman shines in collection

4:40 GOP office firebombing: 'This is a horrific, horrific act of political terrorism' says North Carolina GOP leader Pause

4:40 Woodhouse: 'This is a horrific, horrific act of political terrorism'

1:13 No desks? No chairs? No problem for Winterfield second-graders

1:39 Panthers QB Cam Newton after loss to Saints

0:25 Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

0:55 Flood victim: 'God is my strength'

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart

3:23 Trump and Giuliani stress North Carolina's important role in the upcoming election at Charlotte rally

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

1:02 Celebrating Rosh Hashana