Paperbacks

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte Pause

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there

1:49 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton discusses concussion

0:54 Furniture Row Racing's hot streak

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser