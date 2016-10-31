Halloween classic is more than meets the eye

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:52 Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

1:15 Bill Clinton in Charlotte

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

0:55 Bill Clinton in Charlotte

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD