Prolific reader records some hits and misses

Sue Buning of Cary calls herself “your average love-to-read person,” meaning she reads 80 to 90 books a year. “A few years ago, I was inspired by a good friend to write down the titles of all the books that I read, so I have an accurate count.”
Recommended read: “Step-Ball-Change” by Jeanne Ray. This is a book that makes you laugh. They are rare and precious. Has life ever thrown you a curve ball? Threatened to overwhelm you? Used you as a poster child for Murphy’s law? That is the premise here. Throw in a little misinterpretation and human error and you have all the ingredients necessary for this delightful story. Bonus: It’s set in Raleigh.
Currently reading: “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother” by Amy Chua and “Confessions of a Counterfeit Farm Girl” by Susan McCorkindale.
What is your favorite reading memory? My reading habit began in childhood. I was rather shy and lived on a farm, out in the country, a bit isolated. I spent 90 minutes on the bus every school day and used that time to read. Everything from “The Mysterious Island” by Jules Verne and “Eight Cousins” by Louisa May Alcott and other classics, to the series of my generation and the one before – Nancy Drew, Hardy Boys, the Bobbsey Twins, Cherry Ames and Elsie Dinsmore.
What movie was better than the book? The second movie that I ever saw in the theater was “The Sound of Music.” I loved it! I later read “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp and was bitterly disillusioned. Very little of the joy and hope I got from the movie is portrayed in the book.
Where do you go for book recommendations? I am a regular volunteer at the Dorcas Thrift Shop. They have an amazing book selection. Many of my books are randomly chosen from there. The rest are from recommendations of friends.
Fiction
Step-Ball-Change
Jeanne Ray
Shaye Areheart Books, 320 pages
