Prolific reader records some hits and misses

0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives Chevy racecar on Charlotte streets Pause

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

0:16 Bob Dylan wins 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD