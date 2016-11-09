Books

November 9, 2016 10:17 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Whistler

John Grisham

2. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

3. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

4. Escape Clause

John Sandford

5. Vince Flynn: Order To Kill

Kyle Mills

6. A Baxter Family Christmas

Karen Kingsbury

7. Sex, Lies And Serious Money

Stuart Woods

8. The Blood Mirror

Brent Weeks

9. The Obsidian Chamber

Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

10. Commonwealth

Ann Patchett

NONFICTION

1. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

2. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

4. Shaken

Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory

5. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

6. Not Dead Yet

Phil Collins

7. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

8. Filthy Rich

James Patterson and John Connolly with Tim Malloy

9. Upstream

Mary Oliver

10. Let Me Tell You About Jasper …

Dana Perino

New York Times

Related content

Books

Comments

Videos

Emily Maynard discusses her new book

View more video

Entertainment Videos