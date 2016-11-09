Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Whistler
John Grisham
2. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
3. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
4. Escape Clause
John Sandford
5. Vince Flynn: Order To Kill
Kyle Mills
6. A Baxter Family Christmas
Karen Kingsbury
7. Sex, Lies And Serious Money
Stuart Woods
8. The Blood Mirror
Brent Weeks
9. The Obsidian Chamber
Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
10. Commonwealth
Ann Patchett
NONFICTION
1. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
2. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
4. Shaken
Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory
5. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
6. Not Dead Yet
Phil Collins
7. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
8. Filthy Rich
James Patterson and John Connolly with Tim Malloy
9. Upstream
Mary Oliver
10. Let Me Tell You About Jasper …
Dana Perino
New York Times
