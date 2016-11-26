Wendell minister writes inspirational account of her life

First-time author Felicia Lucas gives an inspirational account of her journey of life’s ups and downs in “Make It Happen: Moving Towards Your Best U” (His Glory Creations Publishing).
“I wrote this book as a legacy for my three kids,” Lucas said. “I wanted them to have a permanent record of details of my life. I also was inspired to share my story with others that I found had experienced very similar life events.”
In “Make It Happen,” Lucas talks about a game-changing point in her marriage, how her relationship with God became unbalanced, her professional journey and her personal transformation, and provides positive insight and instruction for living.
“In life we have two options,” Lucas said. “We can either let things happen or we can make it happen. I believe when we are intentional about living, we do things on purpose.”
The most difficult part about writing her story, she said, was sharing her truth with the whole world. “Sometimes it is so much easier to hide behind the failures in life.” What she found, though, is that telling of her disappointments became a liberating experience.
Lucas, a graduate of UNC-CH, is a minister and inspirational speaker. She lives in Wendell with her husband and three children.
New titles
“Cracker Boy” (Outskirts Press) is the sometimes painful part memoir, part autobiography by Raleigh’s Frank E. Godfrey. As a light-skinned African-American boy, Frank dealt with hatred and discrimination not only from whites, but from blacks as well. For some he was too black, while for others he was not black enough. Godfrey, a retired college professor, worked for NASA and is an Army veteran.
In “Fire Sisters Rising” (Fire Sisters Rising, LLC), author Charlie Cardin of Morrisville illustrates how to avoid the mistakes that keep one spinning in the cycle of abuse. “I wrote this book to help survivors everywhere learn the mindsets that they need to overcome the effects of abuse and step into a life of passion, of presence and of joy,” she said. “I hope that by reading this book, if they are still in an abusive relationship, it will inspire them to stop the cycle of abuse.”
Bookwatch
Raleigh’s Bridgette Lacy, author of “Sunday Dinner” (UNC Press), will talk about memories of her family’s meals on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Bookwatch at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
