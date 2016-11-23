Books

November 23, 2016 8:44 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Night School

Lee Child

2. The Whistler

John Grisham

3. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye

Michael Connelly

4. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

5. The Chemist

Stephenie Meyer

6. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

7. This Was A Man

Jeffrey Archer

8. The Award

Danielle Steel

9. Vince Flynn: Order To Kill

Kyle Mills

10. Escape Clause

John Sandford

NONFICTION

1. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

2. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

3. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

4. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

5. Shaken

Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory

6. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

7. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

8. Upstream

Mary Oliver

9. The Hidden Life Of Trees

Peter Wohlleben

10. A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things

Maynard James Keenan and Sarah Jensen

New York Times

Related content

Books

Comments

Videos

Emily Maynard discusses her new book

View more video

Entertainment Videos