Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Night School
Lee Child
2. The Whistler
John Grisham
3. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
Michael Connelly
4. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
5. The Chemist
Stephenie Meyer
6. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
7. This Was A Man
Jeffrey Archer
8. The Award
Danielle Steel
9. Vince Flynn: Order To Kill
Kyle Mills
10. Escape Clause
John Sandford
NONFICTION
1. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
3. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
4. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
5. Shaken
Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory
6. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
7. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
8. Upstream
Mary Oliver
9. The Hidden Life Of Trees
Peter Wohlleben
10. A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things
Maynard James Keenan and Sarah Jensen
New York Times
