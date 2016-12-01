Books

December 1, 2016 11:55 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Turbo Twenty-Three

Janet Evanovich

2. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

3. The Whistler

John Grisham

4. Night School

Lee Child

5. Odessa Sea

Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler

6. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

7. Chaos

Patricia Cornwell

8. The Mistletoe Secret

Richard Paul Evans

9. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye

Michael Connelly

10. Catalyst

James Luceno

NONFICTION

1. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

2. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. Our Revolution

Bernie Sanders

4. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

5. Scrappy Little Nobody

Anna Kendrick

6. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

7. Born A Crime

Trevor Noah

8. Superficial

Andy Cohen

9. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

10. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

New York Times

Related content

Books

Comments

Videos

Emily Maynard discusses her new book

View more video

Entertainment Videos