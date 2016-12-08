Books

December 8, 2016 1:43 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Cross The Line

James Patterson

2. The Whistler

John Grisham

3. Turbo Twenty-Three

Janet Evanovich

4. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

5. No Man's Land

David Baldacci

6. Night School

Lee Child

7. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

8. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye

Michael Connelly

9. Odessa Sea

Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler

10. The Chemist

Stephenie Meyer

NONFICTION

1. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard

2. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

3. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

4. Our Revolution

Bernie Sanders

5. Thank You For Being Late

Thomas L. Friedman

6. Scrappy Little Nobody

Anna Kendrick

7. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

8. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

9. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

10. Born A Crime

Trevor Noah

New York Times

