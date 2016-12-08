Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Cross The Line
James Patterson
2. The Whistler
John Grisham
3. Turbo Twenty-Three
Janet Evanovich
4. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
5. No Man's Land
David Baldacci
6. Night School
Lee Child
7. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
8. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
Michael Connelly
9. Odessa Sea
Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler
10. The Chemist
Stephenie Meyer
NONFICTION
1. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
3. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
4. Our Revolution
Bernie Sanders
5. Thank You For Being Late
Thomas L. Friedman
6. Scrappy Little Nobody
Anna Kendrick
7. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
8. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
9. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
10. Born A Crime
Trevor Noah
New York Times
