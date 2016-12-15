Books

December 15, 2016 4:43 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Whistler

John Grisham

2. Cross The Line

James Patterson

3. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

4. Turbo Twenty-Three

Janet Evanovich

5. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

6. Night School

Lee Child

7. Prince Lestat And The Realms Of Atlantis

Anne Rice

8. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye

Michael Connelly

9. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

10. The Whole Town’s Talking

Fannie Flagg

NONFICTION

1. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

2. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

3. Talking As Fast As I Can

Lauren Graham

4. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

5. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

6. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

7. Shaken

Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory

8. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

9. Our Revolution

Bernie Sanders

10. Thank You For Being Late

Thomas L. Friedman

New York Times

