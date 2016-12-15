Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Whistler
John Grisham
2. Cross The Line
James Patterson
3. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
4. Turbo Twenty-Three
Janet Evanovich
5. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
6. Night School
Lee Child
7. Prince Lestat And The Realms Of Atlantis
Anne Rice
8. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
Michael Connelly
9. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
10. The Whole Town’s Talking
Fannie Flagg
NONFICTION
1. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
3. Talking As Fast As I Can
Lauren Graham
4. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
5. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
6. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
7. Shaken
Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory
8. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
9. Our Revolution
Bernie Sanders
10. Thank You For Being Late
Thomas L. Friedman
New York Times
