YA novelist recommends a return to familiar friends

John Choquette is a Raleigh native and the author of “Burlwood Forest,” a middle grade fantasy trilogy.
Recommended read: “Return to the Hundred Acre Wood” by David Benedictus. Winnie the Pooh has always been one of my favorite storybook characters. He’s so relatable, and I think the world can learn a lot from his determination and sense of wonder.
Currently reading: “The Blue Umbrella” by Mike Mason.
What is your favorite reading memory? In the fifth grade, my teacher, Mrs. Harper, started reading us a relatively unknown book at the time about Harry Potter. That same week, I received a package in the mail from my uncle containing the first few books in the series. Magic, or coincidence? You decide.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “The Accidental Hero” by Matt Myklusch. I discovered the series a few years ago when the first book was still called “Jack Blank and the Imagine Nation.” It’s a big adventure about robots, superheroes and friendship. You know, all the best things to write about!
Where do you go for book recommendations? I’m a big believer in bookstores. Sometimes, I’ll browse on Goodreads to see what’s new, but most of the time, I find books in person. It’s more fun that way.
Want to recommend a reader? Contact tleonard@newsobserver.com to let us know. Get more Triangle Reader recommendations at nando.com/trianglereads/.
Fiction
Return to the Hundred Acre Wood
David Benedictus
Dutton Books for Young Readers, 216 pages
Comments