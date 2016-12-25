Books

December 25, 2016 3:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Fiction

"The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad.

"Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multigenerational saga of a family's secrets, lies and loves.

"Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.

"Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.

"A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.

"The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A whistleblower alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine: $24.99) Newt Scamander's magical creatures escape in New York City.

"Today Will Be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) The author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is back with a funny novel about an imperfect mother.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.

"The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.

