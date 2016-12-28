Best-sellers

Books

FICTION

1. The Whistler

John Grisham

2. Cross The Line

James Patterson

3. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

4. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

5. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance

Mark Greaney

6. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

7. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

8. Night School

Lee Child

9. Turbo Twenty-Three

Janet Evanovich

10. All The Light We Cannot See

Anthony Doerr

NONFICTION

1. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

2. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

3. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

4. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

5. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

6. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

7. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

8. All The Gallant Men

Donald Stratton with Ken Gire

9. Talking As Fast As I Can

Lauren Graham

10. Shaken

Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory

