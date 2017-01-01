Lifelong reader enjoys mysteries and surprise endings

Judith Diab is a retired federal employee who has spent the past 13 years as a middle school Language Arts and substitute teacher.
Recommended read: “Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty. This was the first book I had read by this author and was quickly drawn into the characters and their lives. The surprise ending was truly a surprise!
Currently reading: “The Chosen” by Kristina Ohlsson. I’m looking forward to the adventures of Fredrika Bergman and Alex Recht in their pursuit of justice. I primarily read mysteries and am especially fond of Nordic and British authors.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? My favorite childhood book (I still have it) was a collection of short stories called “Stories to Live By: From American Girl Magazine” by Marjorie Vetter. It was given to me by my parents the Christmas I was 12. I felt so grown up!
What is your favorite reading memory? Learning to read was one of the highlights of my life. I vividly remember the beautiful alphabet chart in kindergarten and the excitement I felt when I could easily read about Dick and Jane, their sister Sally, and their pets Spot and Puff. Later, I remember sitting on the sofa when I was 8 or so, reading. My father came in and wanted me to put down my book and “get busy.” My mother told him to leave me alone because I was reading. That interaction validated the importance of reading. I am so pleased that I passed on my love of reading to both my children and all five of my grandchildren!
Where do you go for book recommendations? I primarily get book recommendations from “The New York Times” lists, “Book Page,” and the Wake County Public Library new book lists.
Want to recommend a reader? Contact tleonard@newsobserver.com to let us know. Get more Triangle Reader recommendations at nando.com/trianglereads/.
Fiction
Truly Madly Guilty
Liane Moriarty
Flatiron Books, 432 pages
Comments